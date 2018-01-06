Evening Update: Amazon.Com Is Citi's Top Internet Pick; Facebook Announces It's A Potential Crypto Play

This is an update to our model portfolio report, 35 Stocks for January 2018.

New Actions Required:

Short sale model: A stock in the Industrial Sector reached a stop loss and the position will be assumed closed at the end of trading Monday.

Sell Side Upgrades and Downgrades Today

Short sale model: A stock in the Energy Sector was initiated late yesterday with an Outperform rating and an attractive price target due to a compelling valuation and a "show me" story.

Also of Note

Long Model: A human big data aggregator in the Technology Sector used by advertisers and third world dictatorships to sway public opinion announced itself as a potential cryptocurrency play.

Return Data – Core and Opportunistic Model

MTD the Core Long Model is up +3.53%.

is up +3.53%. This compares to the S&P 500 up +2.60%, the Nasdaq up +3.38%, and the Russell 2000 up +1.60%.

up +2.60%, the up +3.38%, and the up +1.60%. The Core Long/Short Model and Opportunistic Long/Short Model are up +0.43%.

Return Data – Base Model

This model is interesting to track in terms of following general trends for high-quality stocks and low-quality stocks.

MTD the Base High Quality Model of 91 stocks is up +3.73%.

of 91 stocks is up +3.73%. The Base Low Quality Model of 53 stocks increased +2.96%.

of 53 stocks increased +2.96%. The corresponding Base Long/Short Model is up +0.76%.

Presaging Major Sell Side Actions in January 2018

Long model: Nine stocks have received ten ratings upgrades and six stocks have received seven positive price target revisions.

Short sale model: Two stocks have received ratings downgrades, and one of these has had a negative price target revision.

Contradicting Major Sell Side Actions in January 2018

Long model: One stock has received a ratings downgrade.

Short sale model: Four stocks have received upgrades or positive initiations, and four have had price targets revised or initiated higher.

Citi Names Amazon.com its Number One Pick for 2018

According to TheFly.com, “Citi analyst Mark May remains bullish on the consumer Internet sector, especially over the near term. The analyst believes a "positive, tax reform fueled, business climate" should benefit the end-markets of the companies in the space.”

“Amazon.com (AMZN) moves up a spot to become his top-ranked pick for 2018. May sees the combination of greater than 30% sales growth, margin expansion and the current valuation as a "compelling mix." He raised his price target for Amazon shares to $1,400 from $1,250.”

“May's most- to least-favored stocks under coverage, in order, are:

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Expedia (EXPE)

Facebook (FB)

Priceline (PCLN)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

eBay (EBAY)

Yelp (YELP)

Twitter (TWTR)

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Netflix (NFLX)

GrubHub (GRUB)

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Despegar.com (DESP)

trivago (TRVG)

LendingClub (LC)

Wayfair (W)

Snap (SNAP)

Zillow (ZG)

Blue Apron (APRN)

Roku (ROKU), which he downgraded this morning to Sell.”

Amazon.com: A Review Of Citi's Top Internet Pick

We provide a brief review of Citi's Number One Internet Pick for 2018. In the same note, we elaborate on our 2011 Amazon.com note on why exceptional growth companies like Amazon.com escape our quantitative process, and how to find and make better sense of these exceptions.

Risks

Buying stocks entails high risk, including the risk of 100% loss. Short selling stocks entails higher risk than buying stocks. In theory potential short sale losses are infinite, indicating that an investor could lose multiples of their initial short sale investment. Please read about some key risks associated with the model portfolio strategies and associated equity research, as well as our disclosures and disclaimers below and on our welcome note.

More Details

