This morning, we formally announced the launch of AlphaGeneration Subscription Services on LinkedIn:

"Five-Star Money Manager Launches Subscription Services"

We created AlphaGeneration for investors who are tired of paying high asset management fees for average results, and for investors seeking access to innovative best-in-class strategies. The AlphaGeneration Portfolios are easy to manage, emotionless, and systematic, with empirically proven performance across various market cycles.

Whether providing clients with considerable savings through an advisor based relationship, or for more savvy investors inclined to manage accounts on their own, we are committed to carving out a path that ultimately empowers the individual investor and saves them from paying unnecessarily high fees.

AlphaGeneration offers more than 25 distinct investment solutions from 5 strategy categories, employing RCM's proprietary methods for: Tactical, Beta Rotation, Quantamental, Low Volatility, and Strategic Allocations. Subscribers are provided with current holdings for all AlphaGeneration Portfolios, model allocations, portfolio analytics, historical illustrations, and real-time trade notifications.

For more information, visit www.MyAlphaGeneration.com