Good riddence 2009!

There is no doubt that 2009 turned out to be one of the most difficult years for active traders. The first few months were horrible as stocks were trading down day after day. The media sounded the most bearish at that time. No one only really got the bottom right. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, so it is no surprise that some of the serial bottom callers finally ended up with the bragging rights for 'exactly' calling the march lows. Once the stocks started their ascending march, there was no looking back. The only people who possibly made money in 2009 are the ones who sat on their holdings all year. It was a brutal year for shorts (retail shorts & hedge fund variety). Bears were constantly squeezed day after day and market gapped up frequently. There are 3 kinds of folks who lost a lot of money in 2009



#1) Those who sold close to March lows and never re-entered the market



#2) Those who sold after the initial bounce and went short



#3) Permabears



It is my belief that the market is running ahead of its fundamentals. We should see a deep correction in the first half of 2010 that might present a good buying opportunity. All the tech leaders such as Amazon, Apple & Priceline are priced to perfection and plenty of other stocks are priced for pipe dreams. I will be mainly trading in options in 2010 and will use this forum to post my picks. I currently hold QQQQ puts for a trade.



Disclosure: Holding QQQQ Puts