The Five Best Technology Stocks For The Week of Monday, February 08, 2010

This Weeks Stocks: ACET, OFLX, NRCI, ACU, PLPC

http://bit.ly/13KNEf

Contact: tvass@technologystockadvisor.com 919 975 4856

www.technologystockadvisor.com

Raleigh, N. C. The Technology Stock Advisor, a weekly online newsletter for technology stock investors, provides news, opinions and recommendations for investing in tech stocks. Each week, it selects the top five best stocks to buy that are currently in the TSA buy range

This week’s top 5 Technology stocks are:

ACET ACETO CORP COM OFLX Omega Flex Inc. NRCI NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP COM ACU Acme United Corp PLPC PREFORMED LINE PRODS CO COM

The investment selection methodology for The Technology Stock Advisor is based upon a portfolio management patent issued to Thomas Vass, the investment advisor to the newsletter. His method includes the identification of stocks to select, the correct asset allocation based upon the investor’s risk preferences, and detailed buy and sell prices.

no positions