The Five Best Technology Stocks For The Week of Monday, February 08, 2010

This Weeks Stocks: ACET, OFLX, NRCI, ACU, PLPC
Contact: tvass@technologystockadvisor.com 919 975 4856
www.technologystockadvisor.com
Raleigh, N. C. The Technology Stock Advisor, a weekly online newsletter for technology stock investors, provides news, opinions and recommendations for investing in tech stocks. Each week, it selects the top five best stocks to buy that are currently in the TSA buy range
This week’s top 5 Technology stocks are:
|
ACET
|
ACETO CORP COM
|
OFLX
|
Omega Flex Inc.
|
NRCI
|
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP COM
|
ACU
|
Acme United Corp
|
PLPC
|
PREFORMED LINE PRODS CO COM
The investment selection methodology for The Technology Stock Advisor is based upon a portfolio management patent issued to Thomas Vass, the investment advisor to the newsletter. His method includes the identification of stocks to select, the correct asset allocation based upon the investor’s risk preferences, and detailed buy and sell prices.
Disclosure: no positions