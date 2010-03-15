The Five Best Technology Stocks For The Week of Monday, March 15, 2010

This Weeks Stocks: PFE, TSS, PPDI, APSG, VIVO

http://bit.ly/cZBqb1

Contact: tvass@technologystockadvisor.com 919 975 4856

www.technologystockadvisor.com

Raleigh, N. C. The Technology Stock Advisor, a weekly online newsletter for technology stock investors, provides news, opinions and recommendations for investing in tech stocks. Each week, it selects the top five best stocks to buy that are currently in the TSA buy range

This week’s top 5 Technology stocks are:

PFE PFIZER INC COM TSS TOTAL SYS SVCS INC COM PPDI PHARMACEUTICAL PROD DEV INC COM APSG APPLIED SIGNAL TECHNOLOGY IN COM VIVO MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC COM

The investment selection methodology for The Technology Stock Advisor is based upon a portfolio management patent issued to Thomas Vass, the investment advisor to the newsletter. His method includes the identification of stocks to select, the correct asset allocation based upon the investor’s risk preferences, and detailed buy and sell prices.

To discuss how your current investment strategy is working and how TSA can help you manage your portfolios, contact tvass@technolgystockadvisor.com

http://www.linkedin.com/in/tomvass

Investment Disclosure: The past performance of an investment is no guarantee of future performance. All investments bear risk of loss of principal invested. There are no guarantees related to investing. Please read our ADV Part II for detailed information on our credentials and fees for investment management services.

Does Your Company Need Growth Capital? We help companies manage a Reg D direct corporate private offering (DCPO). Please visit our website to learn more www.privatecapital-market.com

No personal positions