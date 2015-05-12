The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2015

This was my first time ever making the pilgrimage to Omaha. It was an amazing experience to meet so many like-minded individuals, and I got to meet Bill Ackman and Whitney Tilson, along with countless other less famous people.

- The key investment insight I learned is that "Buying something at 12x earnings in a bad time can be a better deal than buying something at 8x at a great time"- Warren Buffett on acquiring more car dealerships in the future. I never thought about acquisitions in this way before. Too often, I just focus on LTM multiple, and forget the fact that the economy (and earnings) oscillate in cycles.

- "If interest rates stay this low, equities will be very cheap. If interest rates rise, equities will seem very expensive."- Warren Buffett on equity market valuation. It seems to me that this can be extended logically to suggest that required (and expected) returns for equities must drop if interest rates stay low. On the other hand, continuous access to cheap debt would allow companies to leverage returns cheaply.

- Coke was cheaper at the CenturyLink vendors, than at the Coke booth at the exhibits. Some of the items for sale were rip-offs, plain and simple, although I guess it technically benefits shareholders to purchase overpriced items.

- At Piccolo's, I asked the waitress what Warren Buffett typically orders..and then proceeded to not order what he likes. As it turned out, the ribs were pretty mediocre, but I only have myself to blame.