Mortgage Co. Performance Vs The 10 Year

In the past six months, the 10 year interest rate has climbed. The main catalyst for the rate spike was the tax-cut bill, which was signed without reductions in government spending. Inflation expectations and growth have been expected to be high.

With the seasonal slowdown in mortgage production in the second half of the year, 2017 ended up being a disappointment for some mortgage company investors.

Mortgage originators Impac (IMH), (IMPHO), and PHH (PHH) each took 20% plus drops in their share prices over the 6 month period. Higher rates will cut refinance volume and overall sales volume.

Low expectations hurt valuations, including the valuation of PHH, which recently announced a merger with Ocwen (OCN).

Meanwhile, Ocwen (OCN) is enjoying a steady set of upswings. Mortgage servicers will be booking gains on their MSR assets due to lower refinance volume.

Expect below average results for conventional mortgage refinance business.

Expect gains on MSR assets and a surge in Non-QM lending.

Impac Mortgage reports earnings sometime next week.

Where are rates headed?

This is where anyone making a prediction has about a 50% chance of getting it right. However, the Fed is signalling 3 rate hikes in 2018, despite inflation below the 2% target.

What could impact inflation and rates?

Trade tariffs...

The U.S. breakeven curve has inverted as investors speculate that tariffs will lead to a near-term pickup in inflation. The measure of traders’ wagers on cost-of-living increases -- derived from the yield difference on plain-vanilla Treasuries and their inflation-protected counterparts -- fully inverted Wednesday morning for the first time since the end of the financial crisis."