Hillgrove (Aussie Miner) Has Greatly Boosted Production, Anyone Noticing?

Hillgrove, $HLGVF. http://www.hillgroveresources.com.au/article/Annual_and_Quarterly_Reports/2011_Reports.

Dec 2017 had 1,785 tons of copper up from 1,112 tons prior month. And higher level should persist.

2 year chart shows a cup and handle breakout and since then has dropped back to support on chart. https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/hgo/charts?countrycode=au.

Any thoughts here? Price has not reflected the big increase in production.

$127 million revs, $50 million mkt cap.