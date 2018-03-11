Hillgrove (Aussie Miner) Has Greatly Boosted Production, Anyone Noticing?

Production up about 50% yet has anyone noticed?
Disclosure: I am/we are long HLGVF.
Hillgrove, $HLGVF. http://www.hillgroveresources.com.au/article/Annual_and_Quarterly_Reports/2011_Reports.
Dec 2017 had 1,785 tons of copper up from 1,112 tons prior month. And higher level should persist.
2 year chart shows a cup and handle breakout and since then has dropped back to support on chart. https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/hgo/charts?countrycode=au.
Any thoughts here? Price has not reflected the big increase in production.
$127 million revs, $50 million mkt cap.
