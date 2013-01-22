CAN I RECOVER MY WELLS TIMBERLAND REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LOSSES?

Many investors in the non-traded Wells Timberland REIT have inquired about their ability to recover their losses after learning that their fund is no longer valued as much as they were previously led to believe. As a result, many claims are being filed by Wells Timberland REIT and other REIT investors for misrepresentation, unsuitable recommendations and/or overconcentrations of their investment funds in the Wells Timberland REIT and other REIT investments to recover their REIT losses.

At first blush, one may think that the best claim is against the Wells Timberland REIT itself and its management but one needs to remember why they first invested. Undoubtedly, the Wells Timberland REIT and other REIT investments were recommended by your brokerage firm and financial advisor who have a fiduciary duty to not misrepresent or omit to state important facts, perform due diligence on any REIT and first make sure that the investment is suitable at all for any investor and then specifically ensure that the investment is appropriate in light of the investor's actual age, investment experience, investment objectives, tax and financial condition. If the brokerage firm and its advisor fail in fulfilling any one of these duties under common law and under the FINRA Code of Conduct, investors will have the right to recover their investment losses against them through a FINRA arbitration proceeding and/or court if no arbitration agreement has been executed.

The most common misrepresentation and misleading statement claims that Wells Timberland REIT and other REIT investors have been making relate to the risk associated with the non-traded REITs. Many investors have complained that the Wells Timberland REIT and other REITs were not adequately represented before purchase and that they did not know the real truth about the valuations, performance, prospects, liquidity, or distribution and redemption practices of management relating to their investment. Many elderly investors seeking income were overconcentrated in Wells Timberland and other REITs because they needed income. Sadly they learned too late that there were no guarantees that distributions would be made. Some REIT investors have just learned that they would no longer be receiving distributions or that the distributions they actually received were derived from loans and not the true cash flow of the REIT. Brokerage firms and their financial advisors were eager to push REIT investments on their clients for the high commissions compared to other products. Unfortunately, many investors are locked in and unable to sell their REIT investments without suffering without selling into deeply discounted secondary market for some other REIT investments. If you are a Wells Timberland REIT investor with the same complaints, we believe we can help you recover your REIT losses!

