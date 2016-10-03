WANTED: Investors With Information About Park Avenue Securities Broker Peter J. Holmes

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses and regulates the stock brokerage industry. It requires stock brokerage firms and their stock brokers to be qualified, registered, and approved by the agency before they may offer and sell securities to the public. FINRA also requires its registrants to immediately report regulatory events, such as suspensions, fines, and customer complaints, against the firm and broker. FINRA maintains a database of investor complaints and disciplinary and employment history for registered representatives and publishes some of this information on its BrokerCheck website, www.brokercheck.finra.org. The FINRA BrokerCheck is purportedly useful for predicting future broker misconduct. Unfortunately, not all customer complaints are accurately or completely reported on the website. We are seeking investors with information about Park Avenue Securities broker Peter J. Holmes to determine whether the reported information on the FINRA BrokerCheck website is accurate and complete.

FINRA reports that Mr. Holmes has been registered in the securities industry since 1990. Over the years, he has been registered with 9 brokerage firms: The Prudential Ins. Co. of America, Pruco Securities Corporation, Mutual Of Omaha Investor Services Inc., Signator Investors Inc., John Hancock Funds Inc., Veravest Investments Inc., Lincoln Financial Distribs. Inc., Guardian Investor Services LLC and, most recently, Park Avenue Securities LLC. During that period, the FINRA BrokerCheck report indicates that Mr. Holmes has been the subject of 3 Customer Disputes, all of which were pending as of August 24, 2016.

There were 3 pending arbitrations reportedly filed involving Mr. Holmes for alleged misrepresentations in connection with the offer and sale of variable life insurance policies he was employed at Veravest Investments. We believe that Mr. Holmes employers may have not accurately or completely reported all of the Customer Disputes involving him and request that all investors with complaints against Mr. Holmes contact our office immediately.

The most important of investors' rights is the right to be informed! We intend to notify FINRA of any and all unreported or inaccurate customer complaints against this firm and/or broker. This blog post is by the Law Offices of Robert Wayne Pearce, P.A., located in Boca Raton, Florida. For over 35 years, Attorney Pearce has tried, arbitrated, and mediated hundreds of disputes involving complex securities, commodities and investment law issues. The lawyers at our law firm are devoted to protecting investors' rights throughout the United States and internationally! Please visit our website, www.secatty.com, post a comment, call (800) 732-2889, or email Mr. Pearce at pearce@rwpearce.com for answers to any of your questions about this blog post and/or any related matter.