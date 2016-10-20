We Need Information About Concorde Investment Services Broker Barry W. Lemay

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses and regulates the stock brokerage industry. It requires stock brokerage firms and their stock brokers to be qualified, registered, and approved by the agency before they may offer and sell securities to the public. FINRA also requires its registrants to immediately report regulatory events, such as suspensions, fines, and customer complaints, against the firm and broker. FINRA maintains a database of investor complaints and disciplinary and employment history for registered representatives and publishes some of this information on its BrokerCheck website, www.brokercheck.finra.org. The FINRA BrokerCheck is purportedly useful for predicting future broker misconduct. Unfortunately, not all customer complaints are accurately or completely reported on the website. We are seeking investors with information about Concorde Investment Services broker Barry W. Lemay to determine whether the reported information on the FINRA BrokerCheck website is accurate and complete.

FINRA reports that Mr. Lemay has been registered in the securities industry since 1973. Over the years, he has been registered with 15 different brokerage firms: Investors Diversified Services Inc., IDS Marketing Corporation, IDS Life Ins. Co., Belmont Reid and Co. Inc., Belmont Reid Securities Inc., Dave Fries and Associates, Ganson & Associates Inc., Quox Inc., Christopher Weil & Company Inc., Integrated Resources Equity Corporation, Ell-Cap Securities Inc., Soares Financial Group Inc., VSR Financial Services Inc., Pacific West Securities Inc. and, most recently, Concorde Investment Services, LLC. During that period, the FINRA BrokerCheck report indicates that Mr. Lemay has been the subject of 10 Customer Disputes, one of which was pending as of August 24, 2016.

There were 4 customer disputes with allegations of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, violation of FINRA rules, and failure to supervise that have supposedly settled for amounts ranging from $10,000 to $299,000. Five customer disputes were supposedly rejected by the brokerage firm VSR Financial Services and supposedly no further action was taken by the customers. There was one pending arbitration reportedly filed against VSR Financial Services and Pacific West's Securities for alleged unsuitable recommendations of the investments in tenant-in-common investments while he was employed at both brokerage firms. We believe that Lemay's employers may have not accurately or completely reported all of the Customer Disputes involving him and request that all investors with complaints against Mr. Lemay contact our office immediately.

