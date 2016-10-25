We Need Information About National Securities Corporation Broker Robert D. Child

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses and regulates the stock brokerage industry. It requires stock brokerage firms and their stock brokers to be qualified, registered, and approved by the agency before they may offer and sell securities to the public. FINRA also requires its registrants to immediately report regulatory events, such as suspensions, fines, and customer complaints, against the firm and broker. FINRA maintains a database of investor complaints and disciplinary and employment history for registered representatives and publishes some of this information on its BrokerCheck website, www.brokercheck.finra.org. The FINRA BrokerCheck is purportedly useful for predicting future broker misconduct. Unfortunately, not all customer complaints are accurately or completely reported on the website. We are seeking investors with information about National Securities Corporation broker Robert D. Child to determine whether the reported information on the FINRA BrokerCheck website is accurate and complete.

FINRA reports that Mr. Child has been registered in the securities industry since 1976. Over the years, he has been registered with 8 brokerage firms: J. B. Hanauer and Co., Smith Barney Harris Upham and Co. Inc., E. F. Hutton and Co. Inc., Shearson Lehman Hutton Inc., Prudential Securities Inc., UBS PaineWebber Inc., VFinance Investments Inc. and, most recently, National Securities Corporation. During that period, the FINRA BrokerCheck report indicates that Mr. Child has been the subject of 13 Customer Disputes, 3 of which were pending as of August 18, 2016.

There are 2 customer disputes with allegations of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, violation of FINRA rules, and failure to supervise that have resulted in arbitration awards of $610,000 and $91,000. He was involved in four other customer disputes that supposedly settled for amounts ranging from $20,000 to $775,000. Four customer disputes were rejected by the brokerage firm and supposedly no further action was taken by the customer. There were pending arbitrations reportedly filed for allegedly making misrepresentations and unsuitable investment recommendations in breach of his fiduciary duties to his customers while he was employed at National Securities Corporation and VFinance Inc. We believe that Mr. Child's employers may have not accurately or completely reported all of the Customer Disputes involving him and request that all investors with complaints against Mr. Child contact our office immediately.

The most important of investors' rights is the right to be informed! We intend to notify FINRA of any and all unreported or inaccurate customer complaints against this firm and/or broker. This blog post is by the Law Offices of Robert Wayne Pearce, P.A., located in Boca Raton, Florida. For over 35 years, Attorney Pearce has tried, arbitrated, and mediated hundreds of disputes involving complex securities, commodities and investment law issues. The lawyers at our law firm are devoted to protecting investors' rights throughout the United States and internationally! Please visit our website, www.secatty.com, post a comment, call (800) 732-2889, or email Mr. Pearce at pearce@rwpearce.com for answers to any of your questions about this blog post and/or any related matter.