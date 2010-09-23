S&P Breakout No Guarantee

If you scan the headlines or read much in the financial section, there has been plenty of chatter the last couple of days relative to the S&P 500 index breaking through the top of the four month trading range (see chart below). From a technical view this is bullish and generally indicates more upside ahead. However, upon further review… there could be some challenges ahead for the broad market index.

The first came with the FOMC meeting on Tuesday when the Fed left investors guessing about what deflation, not enough inflation, slowing growth, but we will step in if we need to, comments meant? The hangover from the comments impacted Wednesday’s trading as well. The pullback near the breakout point is not a huge negative, but the volume on the selling was higher than the volume on the buying?

Turning our attention to other major indexes their charts give a different view. First the NASDAQ 100 index below shows a breakout nearly two weeks ago and is starting to look extended on the current move. This could be a hindrance to the breakout ofas the S&P 500 index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average below shows a different pattern as well, a rising wedge or trading range. The move to the top of the range failed to break through resistance on the move parallel to the S&P 500 index. With the resistance on the index coming into play, it could point to a push lower towards the bottom of the range short term. The Chart of the NYSE composite shows a chart similar to the Dow and it failed to break above the top end of the range as well.

The S&P 600 Small Cap index below equally shows a trading range similar to the 500 index, but failed to break through the top of the trading range. The reversal yesterday was more than other indexes. The small cap stocks should be leading on a break higher and in this case they are heading the other direction.

Sentiment is another indicator to take into consideration when measuring the upside potential of the broad markets. 93% of advisers were bearish (negative) on bonds. As a contrary indicator it would lean towards bonds continuing to move higher. The last two days TLT (iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF) rose more than 2%. Two days is not a firm conclusion, but it does give indication the fear trade is alive and well. AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) showed 51% bullish (positive) on the broad market. Above 60% is a contrary indicator for the markets. The sentiment indicators are leaning towards an overbought market currently and thus a challenge for a continued move higher.

If the breakout on the S&P 500 is an “obvious” move to the upside, and signaling it is safe to go back into the water… then why are so many of the other charts and indicators saying maybe a pullback is in order first? I am not saying the rally to the upside is over, but it would be prudent to raise your stops or at least watch the other indicators for confirmation to the upside. Caution never hurt anyone.

