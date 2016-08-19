Option Strategies, March 28 Edition - Update

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) closed today at $76.5. The August 19 75/80 bear call spread is worth $ 1.5. The initial credit was for $ 2.1. Net gain of $ 60 per contract. Not the greatest, but a win is a win. Utilities had incredible run over the last 5 months. Actually, the position was in red till this morning. With a potential near term interest rate hike and given TLT $ 143.5 52 weeks high, I sold 20 contracts of September 30 th bear call spread $ 143.5/147 for a credit of $ 750.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT.