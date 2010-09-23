MolyCorp impending movement detected by MarketDNA

Investors,



We are seeing multiple indications of a potential movement for MCP, MolyCorp Inc., from our proprietary investment program and believe MCP will move within the next two months.



Why MCP:

Increase in Option Volume

Increase in Open Interest



Increase in Implied Volatility

Trailing P/E (ttm, intraday) N/A



Forward P/E (fye Dec 31, 2011) N/A



Price/Sales (ttm) 217.01



Price/Book (mrq) 20.05



Enterprise Value/Revenue (ttm) 225.18



Enterprise Value/EBITDA (ttm) -48.33

Molycorp, Inc. is a rare earth oxide (REO) producer in the Western hemisphere and own most fully developed rare earth project outside of China. The Company has made investments, and focuses on investing in developing applications for individual rare earth elements (REEs). The Company estimates total proven and probable reserves of 2.21 billion pounds of REO, with an average ore grade of 8.24%, using a cut-off grade of 5%, at its Mountain Pass mine. At its Mountain Pass facility, the Company mines, crushes, mills and separates rare earth ore to produce individual REEs. It holds a 30-year mine plan permit and an associated environmental impact report, both of which were issued during the year ended December 31, 2004. The Company is producing and selling small quantities of REOs from its pilot processes using stockpiled feedstocks. It completed processing stockpiled lanthanum to recover neodymium and praseodymium, and produce didymium oxide (a combination of neodymium and praseodymium). The Company is commencing a second pilot processing campaign to recover cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium and a samarium/europium/gadolinium concentrate from bastnasite concentrate stockpiles . Currently trading at about $25.00, we believe, based on our proprietary program, a movement within the next two months is forthcoming. MCP trades on average 1,000,000 shares per day, and MCP has traded up from $12 back in July.

ADDITIONAL METRICS:

RELATED COMPANIES: Ticker Company name Exchange Price Change Chg % Earnings per share P/E ratio Mkt Cap MCP Molycorp, Inc. NYSE 25.10 +1.54 6.77% -1.04 2.06B GMC Geovic Mining Corp. TSE 0.610 0.000 0.00% -0.16 63.31M DNRR Denarii Resources Inc. OTC 0.0300 0.0000 0.00% -0.01 1.86M VGCP Arizona Gold and Onyx ... PINK 1.05 0.00 0.00% -23.59 39,654.00 LCNM Liberty Silver Corp OTC 5.00 0.00 0.00% 0.00 27.10M ZLUE Zulu Energy Corp. PINK 0.0006 0.0000 0.00% -0.19 54,000.00 KRAT Karat Platinum Inc. PINK 0.0010 0.0000 0.00% -0.14 33,125.00 TSLI TapSlide, Inc. PINK 0.0036 0.0000 0.00% -0.01 85,014.00 MCP Molycorp, Inc. NYSE 25.39 +1.83 7.77% -1.04 2.06B FINANCIALS: In Millions of USD(except for per share items) 3 months ending 2009-09-30 3 months ending 2009-06-30 Revenue 1.84 2.92 Other Revenue, Total - - Total Revenue 1.84 2.92 Cost of Revenue, Total 5.52 5.85 Gross Profit -3.67 -2.93 Selling/General/Admin. Expenses, Total 19.39 4.48 Research & Development - - Depreciation/Amortization 0.06 0.10 Interest Expense(Income) - Net Operating - - Unusual Expense (Income) - - Other Operating Expenses, Total 0.22 0.26 Total Operating Expense 25.18 10.69 Operating Income -23.34 -7.77 Interest Income(Expense), Net Non-Operating 0.00 0.00 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets - - Other, Net 0.04 0.02 Income Before Tax -23.29 -7.75 Income After Tax -23.29 -7.75 Minority Interest - - Equity In Affiliates - - Net Income Before Extra. Items -23.29 -7.75 Accounting Change - - Discontinued Operations - - Extraordinary Item - - Net Income -23.29 -7.75 Good luck investing. MarketDNA is a unique and very accurate proprietary research channel.MarketDNA uncovers trading which is occurring based on inefficiencies in dissemination of information, typically within fourteen days prior to an event occurring on the equity. MarketDNA provides our clients with actionable opportunity based intelligence and a suite of ala carte custom research solutions, all with exceptional track records and value. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

