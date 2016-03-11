New Plan, Hopefully New Results

So, we have a new treatment plan in place for my wife starting next week.

The MRI she had a week ago (a week ago from the time I write this, actually) came back mostly clean - importantly, there were no brain mets.

Unfortunately, due to the delay in getting the MRI (she took the first available appt), the trial we were all hoping to get her into closed enrollment. If there's a bright side, and this is most definitely going to sound like sour grapes (because it is), it's that the trial was testing an antibody drug conjugate and the track record for that drug class has been pretty miserable. So, we'll just tell each other that she didn't really miss out on much.

Anyways, the other bad news was that she's in rough enough shape that IL-2 is ruled out as an option. It's not that this is as a good option, because it's not. The success rate is low and the side-effects are terrible, but it was bad news in the sense that it made us appreciate how much she's really running out of options.

So, what she *is* getting is a combo therapy ... of two drug types that she's already taken and failed to respond to. I know, that sounds daffy, but it actually can make sense with checkpoint inhibitors - in some cases people will respond to a combo of drugs when they didn't respond to the drugs given as monotherapy. Anecdotally, her oncologist said that they've seen about a 25% response rate for people in her situation.

This combo is pretty notorious for generating a lot of side effects, but we're actually hoping for that. It hasn't been proven yet, but there has been a growing body of evidence that experiencing side effects from these drugs correlates to efficacy and that those who experience no side effects almost never respond. So ... "c'mon diarrhea! c'mon itchiness!"

That's where we're at. She's actually feeling pretty good - the pain and discomfort have been manageable and she's found that taking pamabrom (a simple OTC diuretic) significantly helps the discomfort. That's kind of remarkable when you consider that one of her liver tumors is the size of a large orange (and that's just *one* of the liver tumors).

We're not getting our hopes up overly much, but as long as there's something to try, she's going to try it!