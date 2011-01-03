Best-In-Class Timber-Land / Forestry Plays Continuing into the Spring of 2011

Quantum Behavioral Game Theory, developed by Mr. Efrem Hoffman, indicates that the Best-In-Class Inflation/Deflation Hedge (accoring to Mr. Ekstromwith, President of Wood Resources International LLC, there is strong demand coupled with shortages in China on wood raw materials) is the Global Timber-Land / Forestry Sector -- specifically, Rayonier Inc. likely in play into the spring of 2011 -- symbol: $RYN, $WOOD