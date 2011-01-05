Select Automakers -- specificaly Ford Motor ($F no resitance into the low 20s) now will be a key benificiary of the improving economic conditions.

Quantum Behavioral Game Theory Pre-Trade Analytics Engine, developed by Mr. Hoffman, indicates that Select Automakers -- specifically Ford Motor ($F no resistance into the low 20s) now will be a key beneficiary of the improving economic conditions. Honda Motor ($HMC) looks like an especially interesting long play, but only when daily price range rises above the $42.23 level; then no resistance until $68.00.
|Includes: Ford Motor Company (F), GM, HMC, TM