1) 2% Price Movement Forecast in 5 days:

Bearish on EPM: closed Fri 8.15, target 7.98

2) Reality Check: 30/64

Bullish miss on LXRP

3) "Return of the Jedi"

http://wallstreetmarketbell.blogspot.com/2018/03/return-of-jedi.html

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.