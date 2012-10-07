ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS OF HEWLETT PACKARD CO. (HPQ)

Good Evening:

Apocalypse for PC era will wait for a while in my humble opinion. PC and laptops are still good tools in factories, offices and nice toys at homes; servers are the heart that store in the cloud and pumps data towards wide world web in our information technology society.

Hewlett Packard Co. (NYSE:HPQ) manufactures Pc´s,Laptops tablets and servers, but it also manufactures printers with its cartridges (by the way..) nice business, and a wide range of electronic devices, so.. for me is well diversified in its products that reach new and old customers every day.

Turn around stories won´t work from one day to another, but it seems to me that HPQ´s CEO Meg Whitman is working very hard to fix HPQ´s problems.

I´m not an economist to calibrate HPQ´s financials, but I´m a fan of Tech. analysis, and over all a student of Elliott´s wave Theory. And if you analyze HPQ under that theory, you can see a clear buy signal on that company, ´cause in my humble opinion is finishing the last 5th wave in its downtrend, so after 5th wave finish its extension, there is a nice upside potential to reach a target, using Fibonacci ratio about 50% of total downtrend, more or less; we´re talking to skyrocket to level Us.$35. Uhh, of course not in one day, or one week, or one month, but in one or two years it could be. So. Swing trading Long HPQ from now it could be a nice business, because Hewlett Packard at this level has a nice reward/risk ratio for retail investors.

