Sizing Up Wall Street's Robots At High-Frequency Trading Conferences In London And Chicago

(August 20, 2012, New York) Renee DiResta writes in O'Reilly Radar that technology is both critical to today's financial markets and surprisingly controversial. In most industries, increasing technological involvement is progress, not a problem. And yet, people who believe that computers should drive cars suddenly become Luddites when they talk about computers in trading.

Renee spent about six years as a trader, using automated systems to make markets and execute arbitrage strategies. From 2004-2011, as their algorithms and technology became more sophisticated, it was increasingly rare for a trader to have to enter a manual order. Even in 2004, "manual" meant instructing an assistant to type the order into a terminal; it was still routed to the exchange by a computer.

Automating orders reduced the frequency of human "fat finger" errors. It meant that they could adjust their bids and offers in a stock immediately if the broader market moved, which enabled them to post tighter markets. It allowed them to manage risk more efficiently. More subtly, algorithms also reduced the impact of human biases - especially useful when liquidating a position that had turned out badly. Technology made trading firms more profitable, but it also benefited the people on the other sides of those trades. They got tighter spreads, deeper liquidity

