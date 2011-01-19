Why Next Decade Will Be Paid By China at Offshore Yuan Trading Experts Workshop 2011

Golden Networking’s Offshore Yuan Trading Experts Workshop 2011, "The Emergence of the Yuan in the Global Foreign-Exchange Markets", March 28 & 29, Hong Kong

(January 17, 2010, New York) Following China's announcement that the country's qualified enterprises could conduct direct investment overseas using renminbi, Standard Chartered Chairman John Peace on Monday said the Chinese currency's role in global financial markets will be as important as that of the U.S. dollar in the near future. The reasons behind this expectation will be discussed at Golden Networking’s Offshore Yuan Trading Experts Workshop 2011, “The Emergence of the Yuan in the Global Foreign-Exchange Markets" (http://www.OffshoreYuanTrading.com), March 28 & 29, in Hong Kong.

Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum on Monday, Peace noted that "last decade was characterized by made in China; this one by owned in China; the next one: paid by China." "I don't see [the yuan replacing] the U.S. dollar. What I see is it will be as important as the U.S. dollar," Peace was quoted by The Wall Street Journal. "But it won't happen in centuries. It will happen quite quickly," he said.

Offshore Yuan Trading Experts Workshop 2011 is produced by Golden Networking (http://www.goldennetworking.net), the premier networking community for business executives, entrepreneurs, investors and diplomats, founded by former McKinsey consultant and Columbia Business School MBA Edgar Perez.

