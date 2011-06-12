Last-Minute High-Frequency Addition to J.P. Morgan 2011 Summer Reading List for Billionaires

Entering its second decade, the J.P. Morgan Summer Reading List had become a highly anticipated resource for billionaire clients. Attempting to indeed reflect the diverse enthusiasms of their global clients and provide recommendations to captivate the attention of the most discerning reader, this year’ list has been improved with the addition of the most inspiring insights on the new high-frequency trading phenomenon that is transforming the investing world provided by The Speed Traders , from author Edgar Perez.

This collection of books, specifically chosen to appeal to the tastes and preoccupations of the wealthy, was like a virtual book club for billionaires or, as described by The Wall Street Journal, a plutocrats’ box-set designed to be read on the sun deck of their Feadship off the Amalfi coast, or in the quiet shade of their Hamptons hammock. By including The Speed Traders http://www.TheSpeedTraders.com ), J.P. Morgan Summer Reading List fulfills its promise to take readers near and far and, ultimately, expand the senses and the mind.

Mr. Perez is widely regarded as the pre-eminent networker in the specialized area of high-frequency trading. He is the founder of Golden Networking and host of High-Frequency Trading Happy Hour business receptions in New York City, which have drawn the world's top industry practitioners. He has organized high-frequency trading forums (http://www.hftleadersforum.com) and workshops (http://www.hftexpertsworkshop.com), as well as conferences on subjects as diverse as hedge funds, derivatives, private equity, distressed investing, and China, attracting thousands of executives and professionals in the world's major business centers. Mr. Perez has presented at Harvard Business School's 17th Annual Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference and at forums organized by Columbia Business School's Career Management Center and Alumni Club of New York.

Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citi, a senior consultant at IBM, and a consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, with a dual major in Finance and Management (2002). He is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma international honor society. Mr. Perez resides in the New York City area and is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer.