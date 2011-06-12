Last-Minute High-Frequency Addition to J.P. Morgan 2011 Summer Reading List for Billionaires

Mr. Perez is widely regarded as the pre-eminent networker in the specialized area of high-frequency trading. He is the founder of Golden Networking and host of High-Frequency Trading Happy Hour business receptions in New York City, which have drawn the world's top industry practitioners. He has organized high-frequency trading forums (http://www.hftleadersforum.com) and workshops (http://www.hftexpertsworkshop.com), as well as conferences on subjects as diverse as hedge funds, derivatives, private equity, distressed investing, and China, attracting thousands of executives and professionals in the world's major business centers. Mr. Perez has presented at Harvard Business School's 17th Annual Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference and at forums organized by Columbia Business School's Career Management Center and Alumni Club of New York.
Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citi, a senior consultant at IBM, and a consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, with a dual major in Finance and Management (2002). He is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma international honor society. Mr. Perez resides in the New York City area and is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer.
Mr. Perez is one of the great business networkers and motivators on the lecture circuit; he is available worldwide for the following speaking engagements: Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading, The Real Story behind the "Flash Crash", Hedge Funds Issues and Challenges, Networking for Financial Executives, and Business Networking for Success.