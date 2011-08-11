The 72-Hour Report: How Shanghai is Navigating Uncharted Territories After S&P's U.S. Debt Downgrade

The 72-Hour Report series will attempt to provide a chronicle of the impact of the U.S. credit rating downgrade by S&P in Shanghai, one of the most important financial centers of the world. Golden Networking's Public Finance Leaders Forum 2011, "Navigating Uncharted Territories After S&P's U.S. Debt Downgrade from its Gilt-Edged AAA Credit Rating" (www.PublicFinanceLeadersForum.com), September 9, New York City, will provide attendees with the first analysis of the consequences of this unprecedented step by one of the leading rating agencies.

China is the world’s largest foreign exchange buyers of U.S. Treasuries; it can’t stand apart from the U.S. debt crisis. As one of the most preeminent stock markets, Shanghai Stock Exchange is leading the stock and bond markets in the mainland of China. Since August, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index (SHCOMP) slid from 2,700 to almost 2,500. Ending on August 9, SHCOMP was at 2,526.07. The Shanghai Stock Exchange 380 (SSE 380) finished down 0.22%, at 3818.58. But on August 10, the Fed’s low rates pledge supported Chinese stocks. SSE 380 increased 1.26%, at 3866.63. SSE 180 finished up 0.83%, at 5,876.71.

It is expected that this market will remain bullish. Hoping for a healthy dollar environment and stable global economy, China’s Premier Wen Jiabao urged nations to work together to stabilize the turbulent financial market. It was noted that China’s economic policies are showing positive results in this year. Chinese inflation accelerated in July as consumer prices rose 6.5% from last year. An analyst at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong said that the encouraging thing about the data is that inflation is close to a peak and will lower later in the year as base effects turn favorable and the impact of previous policy measures kicks in.

