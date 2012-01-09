The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo, the City with the Highest Number of Helicopters in the World

Due to the intense traffic jams on the roads combined with fears of kidnappings among its richer citizens, São Paulo has become the city with the highest number of helicopters in the world. With 462 private helicopters in 2008, according to Wikipedia, and around 70,000 flights per year within central São Paulo, is turning into a "real life South-American episode" of The Jetsons. Now Sao Paulo can add to this significant list of accolades being the first city in South America to host author Edgar Perez and

The Speed Traders Workshop 2012

Sao Paulo on February 1st.

Helicopters enable businessmen and other executives to sharply reduce their commuting time, at least to the most important meetings and conferences. They are also used to bring executives in from their homes in distant parts of the greater metropolitan area and back to them at the end of the work week. Some companies own their helicopters, others lease them, and still others use helicopter taxi services. One suburban helicopter shuttle service, located about 15 miles (24 km) from the center of the city in a suburb called Tamboré, is unique in the sense that it is run and operated totally by women, including its pilots.

Edgar Perez, Adjunct Professor at the

Polytechnic Institute

of

New York University

, will lead

The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo: How High Frequency Traders Leverage Profitable Strategies to Find Alpha in Equities, Options, Futures and FX

(

), workshop that will reveal how high-frequency trading players are succeeding in the global markets and driving the development of algorithmic trading at breakneck speeds from the U.S. and Europe to India, Singapore and Brazil.

The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo opens the door to the secretive world of high-frequency trading, the most controversial form of investing today; in the name of protecting the algorithms they have spent so much time perfecting, speed traders almost never talk to the press and disclose as little as possible about how they operate. The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo will reveal how high-frequency trading players are succeeding in the global markets and driving the development of algorithmic trading at breakneck speeds from the U.S. and Europe to India, Singapore and Brazil. Highlights of The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo include:

·

The first and most comprehensive initiation to the world of high-frequency trading

·

Study materials provided by Edgar Perez, the author of the latest book on the subject of speed trading, and a well-known presenter in America, Europe and Asia

·

Strategies high frequency traders leverage to find alpha in equities, options, futures and FX

·

Latest update on high-frequency trading in the world and current regulatory initiatives

·

Techniques to detect high-frequency trading in the markets

·

Key enablers of high-frequency trading in the U.S., Europe and Asia

·

Proposed regulatory initiatives after the "flash crash”

·

Up-to-date review of the future of high-frequency trading

The Speed Traders Workshop 2012

Sao Paulo kicks off a series of presentations in the world’s most important financial centers:

Dubai

, January 25;

Seoul

, South Korea, March 28;

Kuala Lumpur

, Malaysia, April 11;

Warsaw

, Poland, May 11;

Kiev

, Ukraine, May 18;

Singapore

, May 26;

Shanghai

, China, June 6;

Jakarta

, Indonesia, June 13;

Mexico City

, Mexico, July 27;

Hong Kong

, August 4, and

Moscow

, Russia, August 10.