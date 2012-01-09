The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo, the City with the Highest Number of Helicopters in the World
The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo opens the door to the secretive world of high-frequency trading, the most controversial form of investing today; in the name of protecting the algorithms they have spent so much time perfecting, speed traders almost never talk to the press and disclose as little as possible about how they operate. The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo will reveal how high-frequency trading players are succeeding in the global markets and driving the development of algorithmic trading at breakneck speeds from the U.S. and Europe to India, Singapore and Brazil. Highlights of The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo include:· The first and most comprehensive initiation to the world of high-frequency trading · Study materials provided by Edgar Perez, the author of the latest book on the subject of speed trading, and a well-known presenter in America, Europe and Asia · Strategies high frequency traders leverage to find alpha in equities, options, futures and FX · Latest update on high-frequency trading in the world and current regulatory initiatives · Techniques to detect high-frequency trading in the markets · Key enablers of high-frequency trading in the U.S., Europe and Asia · Proposed regulatory initiatives after the "flash crash” · Up-to-date review of the future of high-frequency trading The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo kicks off a series of presentations in the world’s most important financial centers: Dubai, January 25; Seoul, South Korea, March 28; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 11; Warsaw, Poland, May 11; Kiev, Ukraine, May 18; Singapore, May 26; Shanghai, China, June 6; Jakarta, Indonesia, June 13; Mexico City, Mexico, July 27; Hong Kong, August 4, and Moscow, Russia, August 10.
Perez is one of the great business networkers and motivators on the lecture circuit; he is available worldwide for the following speaking engagements: Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading, The Real Story behind the "Flash Crash", Networking for Financial Executives, and Business Networking for Success. More information about The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Sao Paulo at http://www.thespeedtradersworkshop.com.