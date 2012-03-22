Hyundai Motor Makes Plans On Launching A New Version Of Sonata As Edgar Perez Goes Forth In Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Seoul

Hyundai Motor plans on launching a revamped version of its flagship Sonata sedan in 2014. This is the first upgrade in over four years, as the company fears on increased foreign competition in its home market. As the world's fifth-largest auto company, Hyundai has only one new model planned for an international launch this current year. Sonata is Hyundai's top-selling model in the US and brought the company record sales and market shares last year. However, Hyundai's domestic car sales are gradually coming under pressure following free trade deals with Europe and the US. Fortunately, CEO Kim Choong-ho announced to Reuters that the revamped version of the Genesis would be introduced in late 2013, bringing us into a more closely anticipating event. Golden Networking, the premier networking community for business executives, entrepreneurs and professionals, to experience what is new and next, is looking to establish a base in South Korea with its upcoming The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Seoul: How High Frequency Traders Leverage Profitable Strategies to Find Alpha in Equities, Options, Futures and FX, March 28, led by Mr. Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders: An Insider's Look at the New High-Frequency Trading Phenomenon That Is Transforming the Investing World. The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Seoul will reveal how high-frequency trading players are succeeding in the global markets and driving the development of algorithmic trading at breakneck speeds from the U.S. and Europe to India, Singapore and Brazil. The Speed Traders Workshop 2012 Seoul kicks off a series of presentations in the world's most important financial centers: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 12; Doha, Qatar, April 18; Warsaw, Poland, May 11; Kiev, Ukraine, May 18; Singapore, May 26; Beijing, China, May 30; Shanghai, China, June 6; Jakarta, Indonesia, June 13; Mexico City, Mexico, July 27; Hong Kong, August 4, and Moscow, Russia, August 10.

