Trade Alongside Jeff Miller

The two approaches are a great fit -- both effective, but with little correlation. This reduces risk and smooths overall returns.

Our costs are lower, so the fee has been reduced.

At NewArc Investments, we use a range of strategies based upon client needs. For those interested in trading, our favorite methods are technical, model-driven, disciplined systems. We update the results each week in our "Stock Exchange" series. While our Seeking Alpha offer originally was limited to Holmes, we now have more real-time experience with all of the featured models. As I have been writing, a blended approach helps to smooth out short-term returns and also adds diversity.

For this reason, I am broadening the strategy offered to include a 50/50 combination of Holmes and Athena. Holmes identifies declines that are followed by a period of base building. Athena evaluates the entire universe each week, finding the strongest stocks. The trading universe for both includes only the most liquid stocks. Risk is controlled via profit-taking and trailing stops.

· Registration - Registered Investment Advisor for 20 Years

Market Experience - Our team has a combined 100 years of financial market and trading experience and 40 years in building financial models.

Assets Under Management - $62,000,000

· Strategy Type - Intermediate-term combination of mean reversion and momentum approaches.

· Minimum Investment - $250,000

Fees - Since our costs for Athena are lower, the fee for the blended approach is 1.825%, a weighted average of the fee for the two programs. Investments larger than $500,000 get lower fees, according to a scale.

While the fee is somewhat higher than our other programs, it reflects the technology development and frequency of trading. The performance posted reflects actual client net results, after commissions and fees.

FAQs

What is this new service I'd be signing up for?

it is a managed account by Jeff Miller of NewArc Investments. Interactive Brokers will be the custodian. You will have full transparency to view your account portfolio (including balances and positions). You view the trades executed in your account by Jeff Miller of NewArc Investments on a daily basis.

Who is Interactive Brokers and why them?

We have chosen Interactive Brokers as the Brokerage platform and custodian for this service. Interactive Brokers is publicly traded (TICKER: IBKR). The firm's market capitalization is approximately $14 billion and the firm is well capitalized with over $6 billion of equity capital on their balance sheet. We also chose them as being the most cost-effective brokerage platform and custodian capable of servicing client accounts in over 180 countries worldwide.

What will be the costs?

Costs include NewArc Investments' management fee, 1.825% for accounts under $500,000 and less for larger accounts, and IB fees noted on their website such as their industry low transaction costs (e.g., best trade execution and brokerage commissions of ½ penny per share with $1 minimum per trade).

Is more information available?

Those interested can get Jeff's paper on how the models are developed, a more detailed description of each, and the fee schedule for larger accounts.

Can I close and withdraw my money at any time?

Yes, you can close your account at any time at no cost by contacting the Advisor or Interactive Brokers directly.

What do I need to do to start?

You must click "Get started today!" in order to start this specific service, even if you already happen to have an account at Interactive Brokers. This will be a simple and quick online application. The application is specific to Jeff Miller of NewArc Investments and the services they will provide you utilizing Interactive Brokers as the brokerage platform and custodian.

