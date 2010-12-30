iFunia Unveils MediaConverter Suite with $21 Saving

If you were lucky enough to get an iPod, iPad, or iPhone as a holiday gift, you're going to want to watch movies or enjoy all kinds of videos anywhere with the excellent portable devices you get. At this time, a DVD ripper or video converter could be the best companion to your hot device.
iFunia releases a promotion MediaConverter Suite with $21 saving so as to help users to fully enjoy the video entertainment on their devices without any limitation, today. MediaConverter Suite provides Mac users with an integrated solution to video conversion and DVD ripping in the holiday season, MediaConverter Suite for Mac will be priced at 49, saving $21 from the full price $70.
iFunia MediaConverter Suite for Mac is bundled by two programs: iFunia DVD Ripper Pro for Mac and iFunia Video Converter Pro for Mac. With this MediaConverter Suite, Mac users can easily convert all video files and DVD movie collections to any video or audio formats they want for playing back on mobile devices, uploading to YouTube, video editing and more.
iFunia MediaConverter Suite for Mac Feature Highlights:
* Designed for both Power PC and Intel Mac users to rip DVD and convert video.
* Rip and convert DVD movies to all popular video and audo formats.
* Convert video (including HD!) between popular formats.
* Use handy presets for all popular devices and video formats.
* Save video and DVD movies for iPad, iPhone 4, iPhone 3G(NYSE:S), Apple TV, PSP, Zune, Archos, BlackBerry, cell phone and more.
* Support movie trimming, cropping and effect adjustment.
* Supports merge several video clips into one single file.
* Support batch conversion and video profile customization; make your conversion much easier.
Other Products from iFunia
*iFunia iPhoneConverter Suite with $20 saving
*iFunia FlashGallery Suite with $30 saving
*iFunia iPadConverter Suite with $20 saving