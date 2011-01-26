Convert AVCHD M2TS to MOV on Mac

Taking a short video with your Canon HR10, you may want to edit it on your Mac. Due to the AVCHD video, which stored with the "M2TS (NYSE:MTS)" file extension, are not compatible with QuickTime player, you may need to convert your AVCHD M2TS MTS files to MOV with an AVCHD Converter for Mac from iFunia.

You don't need to be familiar with HD Video Converter, video formats or settings - just run the iFunia HD (AVCHD) video converter, choose your M2TS video, select a ready-made preset, and hit Start to convert M2TS videos. Let's go through the easy steps.

Step 1. Source Setup

Download and run iFunia HD Video Converter for Mac, and click Add…button to select AVCHD M2TS video files.



Tip: You can add your AVCHD M2TS video by drag-n-drop. And the software has a feature of previewing and playing your AVCHD video files. Simply select a file which you want to preview in the Source File area and click Play button; you can also take snapshot at will to store the image you like.

Step 2. Destination Setup

After you finish video source setup, you can select your preferred video format from the Output format drop-down menu. Here we choose MOV-QuickTime Video File(*.mov) video, and click the folder icon to specify a directory on your computer to save the output files.



There are various format/bit rate/screen resolution options in the Setting window. Different file formats result in different video compression rates. Bit rate refers to the number of bits processed per unit of time, the larger the number, the more bits processed and the better the quality. Resolution refers to the number of pixels handled by the device display.

Step 3. Start Conversion

To start converting, click the Start button. The Progress bar shows the status of the converting task. iFunia HD Video Converter prompts you when the converting task is completed, then click OK.

