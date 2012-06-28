German Brinkmanship in a Global Crisis

Angela Merkel has looked at the current crisis as an opportunity to impose tighter fiscal standards on the Eurozone. This crisis has unfolded over a span of two years and yet the response across Europe has been piecemeal and almost lethargic. From the outside it would appear that this slow response is a function of the bureaucratic European mindset and is compounded by the need to build a consensus across all the Eurozone countries before any action can be taken. There have also been suggestions that the slow response has been a deliberate attempt to squeeze the recalcitrant political leaderships across Europe to accept greater austerity. Brinkmanship of this nature has resulted in some positive results such as the replacement of the buffoonery of Berlusconi with a technocratic government in Italy but the risks are too high and we may have passed the tipping point into another major global economic disaster.

Whether austerity during a recession is the right approach is a completely different discussion and has been covered by qualified economists on both sides of the argument. There are even self-styled sociologists who explain the difference between the two halves of Europe on the so-called "Protestant work ethic" notwithstanding the negative growth rates of Protestant UK and Holland. At this point it is not just immoral to attribute economic performance on the basis of race or religion, it is also a distraction. The focus should be on resolving the issue as quickly as possible. Somehow, European political leaders seem to think that the contagion is going to be limited to Southern Europe completely ignoring the fact that it has already driven the rest of Europe into a second recession. Angela Merkel has failed to realise that there is something far more important than saving the PIIGS: it is about saving the whole European economy itself and preventing another global recession.

One would think that the CDU/CSU is utilising the crisis as means of fanning German voter indignation and consequently ensuring success in the 2013 elections. However, it is more likely that Angela Merkel more focused on savouring the pleasure of lecturing the Greeks. One should look back at the response to the 2008 crisis and draw some important lessons from it: a) there was a clear recognition that it was a major crisis and needed a big response b) the response had to be coordinated globally for it to work c) the global response had to be both, monetary and fiscal d) letting Lehman collapse was wrong but it was more important to not be hung up on the bad decisions and lose focus e) lecturing the US banks who caused the crisis or the lax US government was not the most important thing at that point.

In the US, the response of both the Bush and Obama administrations to the Lehman collapse was decisive. Dodd-Frank-type legislation and Basel regulations were not the most important things in the crisis and could be postponed till when the immediate crisis was overcome. The Democratic administration deserves credit for holding off on the lecturing till after the crisis. Bailing out the fat cats (to use President Obama's words of a few months later) and saving the financial system was more important the hewing to Democratic orthodoxy even though the US financial industry have consistently supported and financed their political opponents. These key lessons do not seem to have been retained in Angela Merkel memory.

This is also not the time to go into the should-haves and would-haves of the Euro. In hindsight everyone realises that the Euro, if it really had to exist, should have been limited to fewer countries. The falling Drachma would have given a boost to Greek employment and a Greek default would have essentially been a Greek problem; in effect the Greek crisis would have been a smaller version of the Argentine crisis. Instead we now have a Europe-wide problem even though the German export machine is enjoying the benefits of an undervalued currency. There is also the realisation that the politics of individual countries impact everyone else. However, analysing the past is a waste of energy; the focus should be on resolving the crisis we are in at this very moment keeping in mind the constraints of the current situation.

With the 117th European crisis summit scheduled for this week, it is time for European politicians to show some leadership. Let there be no need for a 118th.