09.30.11 Yellow Media Update

I was asked by a few folks to update a discussion on my prior Yellow Media article. This pertains to Yellow Media Inc. (YLWPF.PK), Yellow Media Inc. (YLO.TO).



This can serve as an outlet if you will. Something seemed very strange the entire time since I wrote the article. The shares trade for 14-cents now, up 1-cent for the day.



This company, stock are doomed as doom can be. Management needs a shake-up and I'm not quite sure why that hasn't been forced upon them.



Dividends on Common Shares to be Eliminated

09.30.11 "...The Yellow Media Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to eliminate future dividends on its common shares. This decision is in compliance with the amendments that the Company has agreed to make to its principal credit agreement and will improve its financial profile and capital position. The $0.025 dividend per common share that was previously declared by the Company and announced on August 4, 2011 remains payable on October 17, 2011 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2011. The cash retained from the elimination of dividends will be used to reduce indebtedness...."