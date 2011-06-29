Newsletter Performance: 12.06.2011 – 06.29.2012 Update

Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

CEFs, Dividend Investing, REITs

Contributor Since 2007

Invest. Manage risk. Communicate. Educate yourself. Make profits. . Visit http://dividendlab.com Hello, My name is Todd Johnson. I’m a family man, sports fiend, health nut, technology buff, long-time stock investor, and a very lucky mountain climber, all of which has shaped my philosophy as a professional investor for the last 30 years. As my interests might suggest, I am always looking for the upside while striving to minimize risks. My new passion, which I have realized through DividendLab.com project, is helping other investors learn more about investing; investing in stocks and other assets that are subject to wide price swings can actually enhance their returns when the right investment strategy is applied. To that end, I read company 10k and 10q statements so they can skip them. I compile and analyze the market research that isn’t always at their fingertips. And I don’t make any investment recommendation without committing my own funds first, which is the purest form of accountability.