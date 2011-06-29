Newsletter Performance: 12.06.2011 – 06.29.2012 Update

Jun. 30, 2012 9:21 PM ET
06.30.2012

Newsletter Performance: 12.06.2011 - 06.29.2012

The CPA reviewed results, for the 12.06.2011 - 06.29.2012 time frame, is a +8.75% net return. This reflects all hedging losses. The accrued dividends are $1,183.70 and are not reflected in the returns.

TJ

