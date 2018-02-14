The Morning Call--This Morning's CPI And Retail Sales Numbers Were Not Good

The Morning Call

The indices (DJIA 24640, S&P 2662) overcame an early decline to close up on the day. In the process, they finished above the upper boundaries of their very short term downtrends. If they end there today, those downtrend will be negated. Both remain above both moving averages and within uptrends across all major timeframes. Assuming that those very short term downtrends are voided, the only resistance on the charts are the prior highs (~26615/2872). Volume declined markedly and breadth improved slightly. The technical assumption is that long term stocks are going higher.

The VIX fell another 2 ¾ %, but is still at elevated levels---continuing to exert a negative impact on the Market.

https://www.pragcap.com/whodunit/

The long Treasury rose an additional ½ %, finishing below both moving averages and in very short term and short term downtrends. So the chart is not pretty. Further, it remains near the lower boundary of its long term uptrend, a breach of which would clearly intensify investors’ concern about rising interest rates/inflation

https://www.advisorperspectives.com/commentaries/2018/02/13/rates-are-rising-thats-good-news-for-long-term-bond-investors

The dollar declined ½ %, negating its very short term uptrend and leaving it below both moving averages and in an intermediate term downtrend. This remains an ugly chart.

GLD recovered ½%, continuing the bounce off a minor support level and leaving its chart in relatively good shape.

Bottom line: very short term, the Averages are now testing a downtrend; a successful challenge will eliminate all resistance save for the prior highs. At that point, the most pessimistic thing one could say was that the indices have stabilized in a trading range. Long term, the trend is up.

TLT, UUP and GLD are all acting like the threat of higher interest rates/inflation are yesterday’s story.

The question at the heart of the selloff (medium):

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-the-nagging-question-at-the-heart-of-the-stock-market-selloff-2018-02-12

The Sortino ratio (medium):

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/some-lessons-from-the-recent-market-volatility/

Signs when stocks are near a bottom (medium):

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/how-to-know-when-us-stocks-will-bottom-according-to-eight-investing-pros-2018-02-12

Fundamental

Headlines

Yesterday’ economic news was mixed and involved tertiary indicators: the January small business optimism index improved while month to date retail sales slowed.

That is not to say, investors didn’t have a lot to digest as more detailed analysis poured forth on:

the Donald’s infrastructure plan (medium):

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/12/business/trump-infrastructure-proposal.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fbusiness&action=click&contentCollection=business®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=1&pgtype=sectionfront

the new budget proposal (medium):

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/12/us/politics/white-house-budget-congress.html

Here is a more positive spin on Trump’s new budget proposal. Notice the emphasis on the spending cuts and not on increases in other areas or their net impact on the deficit (medium):

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/373413-trump-releases-2019-budget

In addition, Trump kept up his aggressive narrative on trade; this time threatening a ‘reciprocal tax’ [tariff] (medium):

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-13/trump-threatens-reciprocal-tax-imported-goods

Meanwhile, the senate is embroiled in an intense debate over immigration for which it must have solution by March 5th. (medium):

https://www.vox.com/2018/2/12/17003524/immigration-congress-daca-trump

Last and certainly not least, at his swearing in ceremony, new Fed chief Powell vowed to be alert to financial stability risks (short):

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-13/powell-speaks-stocks-jump-then-dump

Bottom line: after reading more about the infrastructure and budget proposals, my take hasn’t really changed: neither are likely to be enacted in anything close to their current form; but their mere existence provides an opportunity for fiscal mischief which is the last thing we need following the tax and debt ceiling legislation. My complaint is an expanding deficit and national debt at or near the end of an economic growth cycle and its impact on inflation.

And while investors clearly approved, the new Fed chief promising to keep Market stability as one of the Fed’s objectives won’t help in the long run. I believe that at some point, deficit spending and an accommodative Fed will prove a toxic brew.

Of course, it appears that I am wrong about the impact of the tax bill; so I could be equally wrong on this score.

The advent of the cynical bubble (medium):

https://www.advisorperspectives.com/commentaries/2018/02/13/the-advent-of-a-cynical-bubble

News on Stocks in Our Portfolios

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) declares $0.70/share quarterly dividend, 22.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.57.

Economics

This Week’s Data

US

Month to date retail chain store sales grew less rapidly than in the prior week.

Weekly mortgage applications fell 4.1% while purchase applications were down 6.0%.

January CPI was up 0.5% versus consensus of up 0.3%; ex food and energy, it was up 0.3% versus projections of up 0.2%.

January retail sales fell 0.3% versus expectations of up 0.3%; ex autos, they were flat versus an anticipated rise of 0.5%.

International

Fourth quarter Japanese GDP was up 0.5% versus +2.0% in the prior two quarters.

Fourth quarter EU GDP rose 2.7% while December industrial production was up 0.4% versus forecasts of up 0.1%.

Other

Update on household debt (medium):

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-13/household-debt-rises-572-billion-ends-2017-new-all-time-high

America’s transformation into an oil exporting country (short):

https://politicalcalculations.blogspot.com/2018/02/americas-transformation-into-oil.html#.WoMKzqinE2w

Austerity, what’s it good for (short):

http://econbrowser.com/archives/2018/02/austerity-whats-it-good-for

Demographics and GDP (short):

http://www.calculatedriskblog.com/2018/02/demographics-and-gdp-2-is-new-4.html

The latest from David Stockman (medium):

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-13/swan-song-central-bankers-part-1-last-week-wasnt-mistake

What I am reading today

