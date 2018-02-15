The Morning Call--A Return To 'Everything Is Awesome'?

The Morning Call

2/15/17

The Market

Technical

The indices (DJIA 24893, S&P 2698) blew off a couple of concerning economic datapoints and surged higher. They negated their very short term downtrends, leaving them in a trading range with their former highs serving as the upper boundary. They remain above both moving averages and within uptrends across all major timeframes. Volume rose but was still relatively low; breadth improved. The technical assumption is that long term stocks are going higher.

The VIX plunged 23%, but is still at elevated levels, remaining well above a support level. Of course, if yesterday’s volatility continues, it wouldn’t be there very long.

VIX Crashes Back Below 20 After Futures Expiration

The long Treasury also fell sharply (1%+), finishing below both moving averages, in very short term and short term downtrends and less than a point away from the lower boundary of its long term uptrend, a breach of which would clearly intensify investors’ concern about rising interest rates/inflation

https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2018/02/14/2198774/real-us-interest-rates-are-sanguine-about-the-budget-and-pessimistic-about-growth/

The dollar was hammered, leaving it below both moving averages and in an intermediate term downtrend. This remains an ugly chart.

GLD spiked 1 ¾ % on heavy volume, continuing the bounce off a minor support level and leaving its chart in relatively good shape.

Bottom line: equity investors were clearly not concerned about either higher inflation or poor retail sales yesterday. The dollar pointed at lower rates or higher inflation, gold was all-in for both and bond investors were very worried about inflation. Confused? Me, too. Follow through; but at the moment, stock prices appear likely to go higher.

Yesterday in charts (short):

Total Chaos - Stocks Surge On Biggest Short Squeeze In A Year As Dollar Crashes

Bonus charts (short):

Hotflation Sparks Gold Surge, Dollar Purge, Stock Splurge

Update on margin debt (medium):

Margin Debt and the Market - dshort - Advisor Perspectives

Fundamental

Headlines

Yesterday economic data couldn’t have been worse---higher than expected CPI, lower than expected retail sales.

That combo describes stagflation to a tee. Of course, it is too early to be scare mongering such a scenario. On the other hand, it seems a stretch to get jiggy with it.

That said, the consensus among the chattering class was that the higher than anticipated CPI number was not a concern and the shortfall in retail sales means an easier Fed for longer. In other words, a return to good news is good news and bad news is good news.

A new measure of inflation from the NY Fed (medium):

https://www.advisorperspectives.com/dshort/updates/2018/02/14/new-indicator-underlying-inflation-gauge

Bottom line: there wasn’t a lot (rumored senate deal on DACA and trade action against China) to drive stock prices yesterday other than the aforementioned stats. Of course, a lot of times stocks don’t need a reason to do what they do.

My concern remains an expanding deficit/debt at a high in economic activity in combination with a Fed that has been too easy and is late to the tightening process.

The long term insolvency of the US government (medium):

Williams: "It's The Long-Term Insolvency Of The US Government That Markets Don't Like"

The growing deficit/debt (medium):

Stock-market investors have yet to grasp the long-term implications of mind-boggling budget deficits

Counterpoint (medium):

Government Shutdown Once Again Shows the Lies Behind Deficit Hysteria | naked capitalism

Of course, it appears that I am wrong about the impact of the tax bill; so I could be equally wrong on this score.

The myth of America’s crumbling infrastructure (medium):

The Myth of America's 'Crumbling' Infrastructure

***overnight, Trump proposed an increase in the gasoline tax. Since this is essentially a ‘user’ tax, it makes a lot of sense---more so than his infrastructure bill. (medium):

Trump Surprises Democrats, Supports 25 Cent Federal Gas Tax Hike

Axel Merk on risk parity (medium):

Axel Merk On Volatility, Correlation: This Time Is Different. Really?!

News on Stocks in Our Portfolios

Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) declares $0.86/share quarterly dividend, 1.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.85.

Economics

This Week’s Data

US

December business inventories rose 0.4% versus expectations of up 0.3%; business sales rose 0.4%.

Weekly jobless claims rose 7,000 versus estimates of an increase of 8,000.

Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims increase to 230,000

The February Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index was reported at 25.8 versus forecasts of 21.0.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index: Continued Expansion in February - dshort - Advisor Perspectives

The February NY Fed manufacturing index came in at 13.1 versus consensus of 17.5.

January PPI rose 0.4%, in line; ex food and energy, it was up 0.4% versus projections of up 0.2%.

International

Other

The Bloomberg consumer comfort index soared to 17 year high (short):

Americans' Comfort Soared To 17-Year High As Stocks Crashed

Update on big four economic indicators (medium):

The Big Four Economic Indicators: January Real Retail Sales - dshort - Advisor Perspectives

Trade data shows strength in US and China economies (short):

Political Calculations: Trade Data Shows Strength in U.S., China Economies

US starts trade action against China for dumping cast iron soil pipe fittings (short):

US Slaps China With Antidumping Duty On Cast Iron Soil Pipe Fittings

Foreign trade is not bad for America (medium):

Sorry, Foreign Trade Is Not Bad For America - Restricting It Is | Stock News & Stock Market Analysis - IBD

Financial markets have taken over the economy (long but a good read):

Financial Markets Have Taken Over the Economy. To Prevent Another Crisis, They Must Be Brought to Heel. | naked capitalism

What I am reading today

The cost of retirement (medium):

Are you prepared for the cost of retirement?

IRS issues warning on new tax refund scam (medium):

IRS Issues Urgent Warning On New Tax Refund Scam - And It's Not What You'd Expect

Senate group says they have a deal on DACA (short):

Bipartisan Senate Group Says DACA Deal Reached

Yellowstone super volcano under strain (medium):

New Data Shows Yellowstone Supervolcano "Strained" - Magma Chamber Under Immense Pressure

