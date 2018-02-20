Tuesday Morning Chartology--Sorry About That

The Morning Call
The Market
Technical
The S&P had a solid week, ending above both moving averages and within uptrends across all timeframes. However, since it remains below its former high, that leaves it in a very short term trading range. To be able to say unequivocally that stocks are going higher, that former high needs to be overcome.
The long Treasury continues under pressure, a small lift on Thursday and Friday notwithstanding. It is in a solid downtrend, with the lower boundary of its long term uptrend the only remaining support.
Here's the 'real' reason stock-market investors are worried about bond yields
The dollar’s chart remains pretty ugly, though the dollar did manage to bounce off a minor support.
Trump Needs to Return to King Dollar | RealClearMarkets
Gold had a good week, bouncing off minor support and rallying substantially. It remains above both moving averages and within a short term uptrend.
Why commodities and gold won't protect you from inflation's punch
The VIX moved lower last week as stocks rallied; but managed to bounce off of support. It remains at an elevated level, suggesting more volatility to come.
Bottom line: the Averages continue to improve and are shooting at their recent highs. Given this past week’s economic data, equity investors seem to be assuming that inflation is not a threat and that the weak stats mean that the Fed stays easy. As much as I may disagree with that assessment, I could accept it if weren’t for the confusing pin action in the long bond (higher rates), a weak dollar and rising gold prices (lower rates).
Fundamental
Headlines
Trump takes another step toward a trade war, considers imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum (medium):
China Threatens To Retaliate If US Imposes Metal Tariffs
Imports are not hurting the steel industry (medium):
Imports Are Not Shrinking Steel-Industry Jobs, Progress Is | RealClearMarkets
Trundling toward a trade war (short):
The case for free trade (medium):
Why Economists Are Worried About International Trade
David Stockman on last week’s industrial production number (medium):
Swan Song Of The Central Bankers, Part 5: The Flat-Line Does Not Spell Recovery
For the optimists (short):
News on Stocks in Our Portfolios
Home Depot (NYSE:HD): Q4 EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.05.
GAAP EPS of $1.52
Revenue of $23.9B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) declares $1.03/share quarterly dividend, 15.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.89.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declares $0.72/share quarterly dividend, 6.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.675.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Q3 EPS of $1.17 in-line.
Revenue of $7.37B (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
Economics
This Week’s Data
US
International
Other
Yen’s rise clouds Japanese economic outlook (medium):
https://money.usnews.com/investing/news/articles/2018-02-18/japan-jan-export-growth-points-to-continued-economic-recovery
Goldman on US fiscal policy (medium):
US Fiscal Policy Will Lead To A Debt Catastrophe: Goldman
What I am reading today
Dealing with decision regret (medium):
Making sense versus being right (medium):
Nominees for 2018 World Press photo contest (medium):
Nominees in the 2018 World Press Photo Contest
‘Teacher of the Year” explains school violence (medium):
Florida's 'Teacher Of The Year' Bluntly Explains Why School Violence Is Out Of Control
