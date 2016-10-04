Investors Bancorp (ISBC) A Small Bank At A Reasonable Price

Various concerns have held back the performance of financial services stocks, though many of them are trading at notably higher prices compared with lows early in the year. Concerns about loans to the energy sector going bad, heightened political risk from the presidential election (the big banks have been a frequent target), prospects of a slowing economy and the low-interest-rate environment hindering profitability have weighed down these stocks.

Though I recognize the risks and understand that banks might also be exposed to trouble in other sectors, let's also need to acknowledge that:

For many banks, oil and gas companies aren't major customers. Barron's estimates they account for maybe 1% to 3% of total loans.

estimates they account for maybe 1% to 3% of total loans. Banks are in better position today to cope with losses owing to the energy sector; their balance sheets are stronger and they've reportedly set aside adequate reserves.

According to David Wheelock of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the relationship between interest rates and banks' net interest margins - the difference between what they're paying for funds and what they're charging for loans - isn't clear cut over the long term.

Investors Bancorp, with headquarters in Short Hills, N.J., is a relatively small company that provides an opportunity for growth-stock investors. It has more than $21 billion in assets and more than 145 retail branches, mainly in the New York City, Philadelphia, and New Jersey area. The company mainly provides commercial loans; in 2015 almost 60% of its loan portfolio was composed of commercial and multifamily real estate loans. About 30% of loans were for residential real estate.

In its 2Q report, the company reported an increase of 2% in total assets from 1Q, while net loans grew 3% and deposits rose 2%. The net interest margin of 3.04%, however, was 1 basis point lower compared with 1Q and 10 basis points down from a year ago.

Growth Analysis

There's no shortage of competition among banks. Despite current conventional thinking that online and mobile channels are the better paths to expansion, in 2015 the company opened eight new branch offices. Management believes this drives deposits and points out that the new branch offices last year contributed about 10% of the company's deposit growth.

As is typical in the banking industry, acquisitions are also important to Investors Bancorp. The company in May bought Bank of Princeton, which increased assets by $1 billion and provided 13 additional branches mainly in the Philadelphia and Princeton, N.J., areas. Management has indicated that Investors Bancorp is more interested in smaller, less risky acquisitions than swallowing larger companies. There are plenty of acquisition opportunities in banking, and as long as management doesn't overpay for them, the company should continue to be successful growing in this manner. The bank has a market share of deposits of less than 4% in New Jersey.

Since 2010 the company has shown consistent high growth, with sales expanding at 16.8% annually and EPS building by 17.5% a year. We're seeing some slowdown in both rates but believe the bank can continue growing revenues at 10% annually over the next five years.

EPS should grow a bit more than 10% if for no other reason than the company is consistently buying back stock. Since peaking at 347.7 million shares in 2014, the share count dropped to 332.9 million shares in 2015, 312.2 million shares in 1Q 2016, 301.5 million shares in the most recent quarter. About 30 million shares, between 9% and 10% of the outstanding stock, remain in the current buyback plan.

At a pre-tax profit margin of 42% - down slightly from the rate of 43%-44% in the first half of the year, and a decrease in shares outstanding of 30 million, the EPS growth rate should be about 12% annually. That's sufficient growth for a company of Investors Bancorp's size.

See below for a look at ISBC's history of sales and earnings growth, using BetterInvesting's SSGPlus online stock analysis software.

Quality Analysis

Pre-tax profit on sales stood at 44.2% in 2015, a sizable increase over the five-year average of 37.3%. The PTP in the five years leading up to 2015 were consistently in the 33%-37% range. The average is also higher than the industry average of 34.9%.

The return on equity was 5.5% in 2015, down from 7.8% for the five-year average. The 12.4% achieved in 2013 seems to be an outlier, however; the range since 2010 has been about 4%-9%.

Growth in trailing-12-month revenues has been dropping, with the figure falling to 7.1% in 2Q against difficult comparison. The decrease in TTM sales was reflected in 2Q TTM EPS growth of 18.4%, versus rates of 45% and above in the previous four quarters.

Valuation Analysis

The high P/E for ISBC's stock over the past five years has been fairly steady. I consider the 29.9 in 2014 an outlier, as the EPS fell that year. An average high P/E of 23.3 seems reasonable; the average high for Signature Bank of New York, which is about the same size as Investors Bancorp in the same region, was 21 for the previous five years.

With EPS forecast at $1.02 five years out and a 23.3 high P/E, the stock could reach $23.80, versus $12 today.

I assuming a low a $9.70, the recent market low price, which is about 19% down from the current price. The potential return of 15.7% annually is above my goal of 15% annually for a small stock.

Investors Bancorp also pays a dividend of $0.24 annually, with the yield currently at around 2%.