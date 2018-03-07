Facebook, Visa, Nvidia Lead Buying Activity For BetterInvesting Clubs

One of BetterInvesting’s principles is regular investing. No matter whether the market is up or down, our investment clubs are meeting monthly, adding funds to their portfolio and either adding to their current positions or finding new stocks to buy. Investing this way, a process called dollar-cost averaging, allows long-term investors to take emotion out their decision-making, buy more shares of quality companies when their stock prices are down and avoid trying to time the market.

Over the trailing eight weeks ended March 1, clubs that subscribe to online club accounting service myICLUB.com, operated by BetterInvesting subsidiary ICLUBcentral, conducted almost 6,500 transactions. About 61 percent of the transactions were buys, within the normal range.

BetterInvesting clubs usually look for well-managed growth companies that are selling for reasonable prices. Go here to see an example of our style of analysis.

For the most recent period we studied, the following is a sampling of BetterInvesting club buying activity. Based on number of buys, we looked for at least a 2:1 ratio of buys versus sells and strong historical earnings and sales growth: