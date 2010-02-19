Historical determinism and freedom of choice

The reality we see is governed by laws that dictate the gradual development of the whole and all its parts. This development begins with the phase preceding conception and ends with the phase of growth's completion. For example, when we taste a fruit’s bitterness at the beginning of its development, we do not think that the fruit has a flaw or defect. Everyone knows that the fruit is bitter because it has not completed its developmental process.

The same thing can be said about modernity: if something seems less than perfect, this indicates that we are undergoing a transitional phase and do not see the final phase of development.

By analyzing the phases of civilization's development, we can discover that they were all compulsory. They followed orders given by informational genes or a chain of increasing human desires. Humanity's inner nature and the external circumstances compel it to act in specific ways, according to a set algorithm of behavior. Nature has placed us in the midst of pleasure and suffering, where we are unable to choose suffering or reject pleasure.

Growing human egoism brings about inner pressure or a need to satisfy it. This need to be satisfied or filled dictates the forms society assumes. On the current level of development society is unable to satisfy people's greatest need, the need for spirituality. This brings society to a dead-end situation and destabilizes it. What’s needed here is a powerful push, in order to enter a new level of development. Until then, the global crisis brought about by the stagnant situation will only grow worse.

In sum, our development is determined by a mechanism that reveals and actualizes inner needs and desires. At the same time, nature inherently contains the possibility to choose freely. Nature gives us the potential to gain control over the aforementioned law of development, and to thereby accelerate the process freely, to become independent of time.

There are two forces acting in the developmental process:

The "domain of nature," which guarantees development along a slow and painful path. The “object” being developed (man) is pushed along by a developmental press, and suffers in the process. The "domain of man," where civilization controls the above law of development.

Man has an opportunity to substantially accelerate his developmental process, and to quickly arrive at the final and perfect phase. In other words, humanity holds the right to facilitate its own ripening and correction.

By taking the law of development into our own hands, we can transform negative qualities into positive. To do this, we must turn our attention to our egoistic qualities and begin making them altruistic. In the current, spiritual phase of development, it is our will that determines whether we will satisfy our desires and attain the highest developmental level.

Bibliography:

Arshinov, Laitman, Svirsky. Sefirot of Attainment. Moscow, 2007. Kovalev, Davidov. On the question of the boundaries of the technocratic civilization's development. Electronic resource:

URL: <http://www.futura.ru/index.php3?idart=31>

Laszlo, Laitman. The Tower of Babel, the Final Tier. Moscow, 2007. Laitman, Rozin. Kabbalah in the Context of History and Modernity. Moscow, 2005. Mamardashvili. How do I Understand Philosophy? Moscow, 1992. p. 107—121. Masloy. The Psychology of Being. Moscow, 1997 Masloy. The Farthest Reaches of the Human Psyche. Saint-Petersburg, 1997. Prigozhin, Stengers. Order from Chaos. 1999 Rodgers. A Look at Psychotherapy. Moscow: Progress, 1998. Sorokin. Man. Civilization. Society. Moscow: Politizdat, 1992 Toynbee. Attaining History Flier. The Cultural Theory in Place of Historical Materialism. Social Sciences and Modernity. 1993. Issue 2. pp. 135—139. Frankle. Man’s Search for Meaning. Moscow, 1990 Jaspers. The Sources of History and its Meaning



Kabblah student/BA in Kabbalah in the University of Tel Aviv/BA in Judaism in Bar Ilan University http://www.kabbalah.info/engkab/mystzohar.htm





good