Alex Stanczyk: Large Swiss Gold Refiners Cannot Source Metal Easily

I was able to interview Alex Stanczyk, who is Chief Market Strategist at Anglo-Far East.

Alex is in charge of research at the firm and he extensively studies physical supply/demand fundamentals for gold and silver as well as studies geopolitical changes to see which countries are best for storing physical metal in vaults for his firm's institutional, hedge funds and high net worth individual and high net worth family (office) clients.

During this 40+ minute interview, Jason and Alex go in depth on the fundamentals for physical gold and if anything significant in supply or demand has changed. Alex talks about physical demand increasing in China along with demand from India.

Alex then talks quite a bit about his trip to a very large Swiss gold refinery with Jim Rickards to ask the refiners how easily they can secure scrap gold, dore' bars from miners, metal from GLD, etc. Refiners sit right in the middle of the value chain and see real time supply/demand better than anyone. This is must listen stuff!

