LG Chem Looks Like The Clear Leader In Li-Ion EV Batteries: The ZOE And FF Examples

European car maker Renault just announced an upgraded version of its small ZOE electric car in Paris featuring new LG Chem batteries.

A few days later, EV entrant Faraday Future (also known as FF) announced LG Chem as their battery supplier.

Finally, GM's European arm Opel announced its Ampera-E for Europe with - you guessed right - LG Chem batteries (just like the "original" GM Bolt before it) with a real-world range well above 200 miles (238 miles for the US version, EPA numbers).

Why is this news highly relevant both for EVs as a future mass-market category and for its battery supplier LG Chem in particular the reader may now ask (especially because Renault sells its cars in Europe only)?

I will focus on Renault(-Nissan) and FF in this blog article because the GM Bolt (aka Ampera-E in Europe) and its rivalry with the Tesla Model3 has already been discussed widely in SA articles.

Here are the dots to connect for Renault:

Nissan is the global sister company of Renault. While the ZOE is a tiny car and Renault obviously doesn't sell products in North America, the announcement is huge for Nissan as well:

Global EV sales leader Nissan is likely switching to the battery supplier as well, or will at least license such technology (Nissan's current partner is NEC in a JV since the first LEAF was introduced in 2010).

The upgraded ZOE offers (for its size) an incredible range of about 300km (or even 400km using in the unrealistic Euro test NEDC) - and most importantly the car is available to order today*.

If Renault can pack this range in a small car like ZOE in late 2016, it's very easy to imagine Nissan packing 60kWh (or even more for other vehicles) into the next LEAF model at similarly aggressive prices. (Before the "real" Leaf 2.0 launches in late 2017 or 2018, there are rumors about a last upgrade to the current Leaf at about 40kWh)

LG Chem signed other customers as well, for example EV start-up Faraday Future:

Faraday Future today announced a partnership with LG Chem, the leading manufacturer of advanced battery systems, to supply lithium-ion cells for FF's electric vehicles. The partnership also represents a joint commitment between both companies to collaborate on the development of EV battery technology, resulting in the world's highest energy density for a production automotive battery.

(The boastful PR quote, highlight above is mine, is doubtful because FF won't ship cars for months to come, its factory in Nevada is still under early construction. I doubt FF can ship cars before 2018 at the very earliest. The battery density can only measured and compared to rivals once production cars are shipping. In any case FF like so many of its competitors must have its reasons to choose LG Chem.)

Summary:

The quoted PR news reiterates that LG Chem continues to sign up more OEMs - such as Faraday Future - than its Asian battery competitors (among them: Panasonic, Samsung SDI, BYD, GS Yuasa - or "old" entrants like Sony who try to re-enter the space).

LG Chem will likely become the volume leader for years to come because of all these supply contracts - which will bring prices down faster and make LG one of the most competitive suppliers (at least for current generation Li-Ion batteries).

LG Chem's 41kWh battery in a tiny car like the ZOE (see video above) and similar batteries in the GM/Opel cars at 60 kWh are the proof that these batteries are available today . Both the ZOE and the Bolt can be ordered as of late 2016 with deliveries starting in early 2017. All large OEMs with existing or new supply contracts with LG Chem can offer similar cars starting in 2017.

The alliance of Renault-Nissan (soon with a large stake in Mitsubishi, a leader in PHEVs, stats will look even better when including Mitsubishi in 2017+) remains top in EV sales worldwide as of 2016: http://bit.ly/2dBqc2I

Being among the first to use new LG Chem batteries will likely keep them near the top - especially when counting all three brands together. I point this out because Renault-Nissan still is totally underreported on in the EV news cycle (compared to recent Tesla vs GM EV news) in my opinion. Both BYD and Nissan-Renault outsell Tesla today (see link above) - and that's before all large car makers join the two by 2020 with dozens of longer-range EV models in all price categories (most of them using the same LG Chem batteries).

Nissan-Renault and GM have beaten the Model3 to market by over a year for affordable 200-mile range cars.

The only thing Tesla has proven so far first is that there is a market for higher-end, long-range EVs (Model S and X) at about $75k to $150k- but this was "achieved" with large cash-flow inflows and continued losses for many quarters. The higher-end segments of the car market traditionally are a German car maker stronghold. Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and BMW will fight back and launch competitive EVs by or before 2020 (which is a very short time frame in car terms). Finally, both dominant global charging standard organizations (Chademo and CCS) have announced charging speeds at 150 kW (and later even up to 350 kW if so needed) upgrades in 2017-2018. This enables these newer, larger batteries to be recharged in transit situations on the go. For additional details, see:

I therefore remain doubtful on new entrants such as Tesla (with fewer capital cushions and options available, especially following the pending merger with SCTY) long-term.

All major car makers now have the ingredients from large suppliers (both on the charging standard and battery front) at their disposal to build very competitive electric cars by the end of the decade.

Not Tesla will force them to do so - tight(er) emission regulations will.

* Below are two ZOE intro videos to give a size impression of the car now packing a 41 kWh battery:

http://bit.ly/2dPmIaI (Renault ad, introducing the upgraded ZOE)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaYTqAHHBCs (interview with a Renault executive, in French)