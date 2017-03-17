SNAP! - And It's Gone! Poof! (A South Park PSA Clip For Millenial SNAP Investors)

Tech, Long/Short Equity, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Value

Tales From The Future (TFTF). I picked my nickname because many advisors and investors claim they can predict the future of the (stock) markets and precisely pick the winners. I don't.

I usually do not engage in short-term trading and myopic analysis (quarter by quarter, without looking at the big picture). I like to work with long-term scenarios. My focus is on possible disruptions and growth opportunities in (consumer) technology and related sectors. I also look into value and contrarian ideas as well as emerging technologies, growth stocks worldwide, both on the long and short side as well as the influence of monetary policy on markets.

I am fiercely independent in my investment research. That's why the avatar image of a lone Ninja hopefully fits. Independence guided my investment principles for the past 20+ years:



Pick your targets with patience. Do your OWN diligence.

Never follow the herd blindly: 'Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.'

General Sector Focus: Technology/Internet, Value, Disruptors, Energy/Alt Energy, Entertainment Stocks and Monetary Policy/Geopolitics. Geographical Focus: USA, Western Europe, Japan.

PS: I speak various languages but I am not a native English speaker. I apologize in advance for any typos and grammatical errors.

