Ebix's Response To Blog Post

ATLANTA, Mar 24, 2011 (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance industry, today stated that it had received calls from shareholders regarding the sudden drop in the price of its common stock as quoted on NASDAQ. The Company stated that it is not aware of any negative developments within the Company or in its operations that would warrant in such a sudden drop in the price of its stock.

The Company also reiterates its policy of not responding to individual blogs that speculate on the operations or future results of the Company.

The Company also refuted the random implications in a recent blog posted on Seeking Alpha about the Company. The Company normally does not comment on blog posts, but believes it is the author's intention to advance his interests, and the interests of other investors that have taken a position adverse to the long-term growth prospects of the company. It is management's opinion that this post misrepresents and distorts facts not relevant to the Company's current financial position, long-term growth prospects and management policies. To that end, the Company reiterates its long term growth initiatives and expansion opportunities, both domestically and internationally with an expanding distribution channel and broadening a product offering.

The Company holds its directors, officers and employees to the highest ethical standards in both its business operations, and in its efforts to achieve long-term value for its shareholders. The Seeking Alpha post appears to have been issued specifically to cause a decline in the Company's stock price to support the increase in the short interest in the Company stock, and purchases of stock options related to these short positions. The company is considering filing a formal complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets and Division of Enforcement, to report this anonymous blog targeted at causing a decline in shareholder value. The Company will take other appropriate action if needed to protect its business operations and the reputation of its management team, board of directors, employees and partners.

The Company also reminds investors about the Investor Conference on April 1, 2011:

The Ebix Investor Conference will take place from 8:00 am onwards at the NASDAQ MarketSite(NYSE:R), 4 Times Square, New York and will be attended by the Ebix President and CEO Robin Raina along with many of Ebix's top tier Senior Managers including the Ebix CFO and Exchange senior management.

The agenda will be as follows-

-- 8am - 9 am: Ebix President and CEO Robin Raina will present the company's vision and operational plan

-- 9am - 12 pm: Demonstration of various EbixExchange Services by the Ebix senior management

-- 12 pm -- 4 pm: One-on-One meetings with Ebix CEO and Ebix CFO

A strong attendance is expected and registration to attend the meeting is a must.

Registration for attending Conference

To register for this special event visit the Investor home page on Ebix website; or contact Aaron at Ebix Investor Relations on 678-281-2027. Attendance at the conference and one-on-one meetings with Ebix CEO & CFO will be based on early registration and pre-booking of each meeting. Each of the confirmed registered attendees will receive an email and telephonic confirmation about the registration and meeting time.

About Ebix

A leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance industry, Ebix, Inc., (EBIX) provides end to end solutions ranging from infrastructure Exchanges, carrier systems, agency systems and BPO services to custom software development for all entities involved in the insurance industry.

With 30+ offices across Singapore, Australia, the US, New Zealand, India, China, Japan and Canada, Ebix powers multiple exchanges across the world in the field of life, annuity, health and property & casualty insurance, while conducting in excess of $100 billion in insurance premiums on its platforms. Through its various SaaS based software platforms, Ebix employs hundreds of insurance and technology professionals that provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. Ebix's focus on quality has enabled it to be awarded Level 5 status of the Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model (NYSE:CMM). Ebix has also earned ISO 9001:2000 certification for both its development and BPO units in India. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

