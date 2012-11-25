A new report from Friends of the Earth International reveals that claims that GM crops modifées (GMOs) can combat global warming are both exaggerated and premature.

The report, 'Who benefits from GM crops?', Examines the evidence to support these claims and demonstrates that GM crops could actually increase carbon emissions but failed to feed the world. The reason is that the use of GM crops results in a huge increase in the use of pesticides in the U.S. and South America, which means more fossil fuels. Cultivation of GM soya to feed the livestock farming is also due to massive deforestation in South America, causing massive emissions harmful to the climate.

For Further details:currentaffairsonline.info/gmos-a-solutio...

The report also explains that the world, GM crops are confined to less than 3% of agricultural land and more than 99% of them are used for livestock feed, and are not intended for human food . There is no commercial cultivation of GMO which has the characteristics of better harvest, drought resistance, salt tolerance, improved nutritional quality or other benefits long promised by the biotech industry.

Current concerns about the negative impacts of GM crops mean that many governments remain cautious in their adoption. India has adopted a moratorium on the cultivation of GM food crops his first because of growing concerns about their impact on health, environment and socio-economic development. In Europe, the areas planted with GMOs are cutures decrease for the fifth consecutive year for the same reasons.

Governments spend millions to GM crops, they put forward as a solution to climate change prolème, this money could be managed in the future through the Clean Development Mechanism (NYSEMKT:CDM) of the UN.

The GMO Campaigner Friends of the Earth Europe Kirtana Chandrasekaran said:

"It boasts GM crops as a solution to feed us all in a warming world, when in reality they destroy forests devastated the livelihoods of farmers and increase harmful emissions. Given the harmful results of cultures GMOs far and unfulfilled promises of feeding the world, we would be well advised to keep zero claims that GM crops can combat climate change. "

In South America, the cocktail of pesticides applied to GM soy comunities poisons and contaminating the environment. GM crops and seed testing by industry, prevent the development of real solutions, drying up the sources of funding and restrict farmers' access to seeds and know-how. Of cropping patterns favoring genetic diversity, ecological agriculture and traditional knowledge have been identified as essential to meet future challenges.

The coordinator Food, Friends of the Earth International Martin Drago said:

"In fact, the cultivation of GMOs is far from being a success story. Smallholder farmers around the world are already using environmentally friendly methods for food and prevent the planet to warm. These are methods that should support rather than GM agriculture that threatens both environmental and social. "

