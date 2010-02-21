February 22, 2010 Market fills the gap

"I prefer to be a dreamer among the humblest, with visions to be realized, than lord among those without dreams and desires". - Kahlil Gibran

Good Evening!Momentum continues to be bullish as the small gap down friday morning was quickly filled and the S&P500 closed above the 1105 mark for the second time giving a bullish two candle close above resistance. The fractal algorithm continues to give buy signals.The S&P500 also closed above the diagonal green trendline and is looking to restest the 1115 mark it struggled to get through from Nov,16,2009 to Dec.,21, 2009.As the USD is very overbought in the short term, any correction will likely aid the equities and commodities markets in pushing to higher levels.We will cover half of our short positions if the SP500 closes above 1115.Good luck and Happy Trading !SPY