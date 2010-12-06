I got into SIRI for 3.98 dollars per share. Since then, they have gotten a record 20 million subscribers, they have secured the NFL broadcasting, on 12/3 Sirius XM announced that the XM-5 has been successfully placed in orbit, and declared "ready for use". Now with the news of the patent Apple is seeking for streaming "satellite radio" hard wired into their devices, that just happened to be at the same firm SIRI uses, is SIRI poised for a break out year? If Apple is steaming satrad through their iPhones, iPads, &iPods how can this turn out anything except good for the company and hopefully for us, the shareholders. I am hoping for a bright future for this company and plan to watch the stock over the next few days whie im off work. I had been planning to purchase more of the stock, but now, I think I will be sitting here when the market opens to see if they start an upward trend. I just don't see how that wouldn't happen. With all that is going on with the company I just can't see Howard Stern being a deal breaker for the company. I honestly don't even know what channel his show is on... I live in a rural area and wouldn't have anything, except music I hate, to listen to if it weren't for Sirius XM radio!! Most of you on here are more seasoned stock investors. I have dealt with annuities and mutual funds for the past 10 years except the company I work for Potlatch Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) and that only makes up 20% of one of my portfolios. So this year is my first as far as researching, screening and picking my own individual stocks to purchase. So, with that said, if anyone cares to comment on this please do. I may be off base, due to my lack of knowledge. If I am please let me know. I just hope the company takes off like a satellite headed into orbit! That would be a great thing for all of us.. I could only hope SIRI gets back to what it was worth back in 2001 which was 31.63 per share.. Any advice would be appreciated, comments as well.



welder19733