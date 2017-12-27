Valeant Pharmaceuticals:  Covered Short Puts To Close Out Short Put/Leap Position In VRX

Today, December 27th, 2017, I closed out the short put position, buying to cover the position at a blended price of $0.96.

On May 30th, as I reported in a blog on June 1st, 2017, I shorted Valeant Pharmaceutical puts with a strike price of $12.50, receiving premium of $4.01.

As reported in an earlier blog dated June 1st (found here), I had shorted Valeant Pharmaceutical puts with a strike price of $12.50/share, expiring Jan 2019. Valeant Pharmaceutical (VRX) had been plunging from ca. $250/share to about $12.50/share at that time, resulting in implied volatility on options being very high. With a $4.01 premium received on the put contract, breakeven was $8.49/share, just above the low price hit for the plunge.

In the subsequent period, the leadership of VRX had made great strides in improving the balance sheet, helping to stabilize the finances of VRX and creating greater confidence in a future for VRX. This has resulted in incrementally higher market prices for VRX over the past six months.

As a consequence, pricing for $12.50 strike VRX puts have declined as the market prices have moved from near "in the money" to prices at $12.50/share to prices north of $20/share. I took the opportunity to exit the position at a price about 23% of the original premium, representing a 77% gain on that position.

I have replaced the short VRX puts with new short put positions in Macy's ($25/share strike, expiration Jan 2020), receiving $5.0185/share premium and CTL ($17/share strike, expiration Jan 2020), also receiving $5.0185/share premium. No, that is not a typo, but an remarkable coincidence.

On September 13th, I had written an article on why I was shorting Macy's (M) puts at a $25/share strike (found here), essentially going long M at $25/share. In this article, I argue why Macy's is worth at least $25/share. For the Macy's puts, I will either be forced to go long a stock which I believe has assets worth $37/share or more, or the put will expire worthless, able to retain a $5/share premium.



My breakeven for CTL (CTL) would be a bit less than $12, given a $17/share strike and a $5/share premium.