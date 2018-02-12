Frontier Communications:  Short Interest Falls "Short" Of Record, But Remains High

Days to cover for FTR short interest is 12.5 days, remaining higher due to lower average volume as compared with November and December volumes.

Short interest reported for the Frontier Communications preferred shares (FTRPR) decreased by 68.2%, dropping to an uninteresting 26,443 shares from 83,156 at mid-January settlement.

Short interest decreased by 821,502 shares over the last report an represents 41.6% of all common shares outstanding, short of the record 42.7% reported for mid-January.

Short interest for Frontier Communications common shares (FTR) was reported after the close of trading today for settlement on January 31st, 2018 to be 32,648,776 shares, an decrease of over 800K shares under the last report (settlement January 12th, 2017). Short interest as a percent of total stock outstanding is 41.6%, down from the record 42.7% level reported for mid-January.

Nasdaq.com reported the "Days to Cover" for the common shares to be 12.5 days, decreasing by 0.4 days under the last reported "Days to Cover" for mid-January. Average volume for January was about 70% below the average volume for either November and December, so days to cover are higher for a comparable level of short interest.

Progression of short interest in FTR since April 2016 can be found here:

Short interest appears to have plateaued over the past six reporting periods after jumping significantly higher at mid-November settlement. Whether this trend will continue is anyone's guess, as the level had also appeared to hit a plateau until the jump at mid-November.

The line formed by a regression of the post-April 2017 data points, shown in red, appears to have a lower slope than previous lines. The end-June 2018 intercept, reflecting the number of shares expected to be short at the time of conversion, is lower than previous reports at about 43-44M shares, down from 45M shares for the last report.

Short interest for the Frontier Communications Preferred Shares is an uninteresting 26,443 shares.

Next short interest report, for settlement on the close of February 15th, will be issued after the market closes on February 27th, 2018. Ironically, Frontier will be announcing earnings almost simultaneously with the NASDAQ report on short interest.

Next critical short interest report will be for settlement on February 28th, 2018, reported after the close on March 9th, 2018. February 28th is the first day after Frontier reports 4Q'17 and full year 2017 earnings. As such, it will be very interesting to see short interest after settlement on that day. The last large jump occurred after the 3Q earnings report, so one might expect similar action if the news is bad or the opposite reaction if the news is good. Either way, that day should be a very volatile trading day for FTR and we will have the opportunity to get a snapshot of short interest after that one trading day post earnings.