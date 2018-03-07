Frontier Communications: Short Interest Remains High, But Below Record Levels

Days to cover for FTR short interest is 12.2 days, nearly equivalent to the 12.5 days at the last report .

Short interest reported for the Frontier Communications preferred shares (FTRPR) moved ever-so-slightly higher to 26,672 from the 26,443 shares at mid-January settlement.

Short interest for Frontier Communications common shares (FTR) as of settlement on January 31st was reported after the close of trading on February 9th to be 32,923,757 shares.

Short interest for Frontier Communications common shares (FTR) was reported after the close of trading today for settlement on February 15th, 2018 to be 32,923,757 shares, an increase of over 275K shares over the last report (settlement January 31st, 2018). Short interest as a percent of total stock outstanding is up very slightly to 42.0%

"Days to Cover" for FTR short interest was reported to be 12.2 Days, down slightly from the 12.5 Days reported for end-January. Even with a slightly higher short interest, a small daily average volume increase of 86K shares resulted in a slightly lover Days to Cover.



Short interest remains at very high levels relative to most securities, but is 546,521 below record high short interest at settlement on mid-January. It represents the second highest in record, even as prices ran up in early February.

Short interest for the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (FTRPR) has dropped to uninteresting levels and I will cease to report on that security going forward.

Please find the progression of short interest for Frontier Communications common shares here since the CTF acquisition:

At the same time that the short interest was being reported, Frontier Communications was reporting on their 4Q'17 and full year 2017 results. Included in this news was an elimination of the dividend. Presumptively, this was the cause of another precipitous drop in the market value of FTR shares.

I also presume that this will lead to yet higher short interest levels as short interest will be reported for settlement as of the following day, Feb 28th. I expect a new record, but we won't have to wait long to find out. Short interest for Feb 28th settlement will be reported later this week.