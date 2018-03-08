Frontier Communications:  What Are Reasonable Future Revenue Trends?

4Q'17 was the sixth quarter at which point we should begin to tell if the answer is "the new normal" or "back to the old standard", so what did we learn?

Most recently in the "Frontier Communications: 2018 and Beyond" (found here), I had used a regression analysis on the revenue decline experienced after the completion of the CTF acquisition to attempt to forecast future revenues, on which Frontier Communications future depends critically. The output of that analysis is found here (again, as published in the earlier article):

Earlier revenue declines are indicated in the blue dots and the result is shown in the blue, dotted line. By extrapolating the regression analysis forward into immediate future quarters, forecasts through 2Q'18 could be suggested, including a suggestion that the 1.5% revenue decline forecast for 4Q'17 of 1.5%, or a projected revenue of $2,217M was a reasonable forecast and consistent with the trends developing.

As we found out on February 27th, revenue for the 4Q'17 was reported to be $2,217M. The updated chart is found here with the updated regression line reflected, and with the 4Q'17 revenue decline changed from expected to actual:

Adjusting the 1Q'18 revenue decline suggests that it will be a bit above the originally-premised 1% revenue decline, in the 1.1-1.2% range, as reflected in this slightly modified chart found here:

As discussed above, throughout my series on Frontier Communications, I have posed an alternative thesis to the consensus that the six quarters after the acquisition would show higher customer churn and revenue decline, followed with a revenue decline dropping back to the historical decline of 1% (as seen in the four years prior to the CTF acquisition). This analysis was based upon observations about watching three major acquisitions occur: that there is significant turmoil for roughly six quarters, followed by a period where the newly acquired entities are significantly, if not completely, integrated into the acquirer.

Other commentators, I would suggest a large majority of those covering the name, had either suggested or used a >2% revenue decline as a basis, and would come to a fundamentally different conclusion about the viability of Frontier Communications. There is an argument for that position; namely, that the average of the revenue declines for the post-CTF acquisition period had averaged 2.7%. Indeed, if you include the 4Q results, it remains 2.5%. Those arguing this position could simply point to the fact that this is what is happening and it will continue to happen in the future. Someone with this view could also argue that my analysis, in conflict with a 2.5% revenue decline view, is also based upon too few data points to be significant.

This latest data point begins to provide confirmation that revenue decline for Frontier Communications is on a glide-path towards a 1% per quarter decline, consistent with the premise offered nearly a year ago. This isn't a fantastic result, but it buys precious time for Frontier to address the existential threat to the shareholders, the excessive debt levels taken on to secure the CTF-acquisition. This will take years, but if management is focused now on debt reduction, earlier financial models had shown that Frontier Communications could realistically manage upcoming debt maturities and create a sustainable future at this level of revenue decline. Indeed, given that the elimination of the dividend will result in $250M annualized more available cash from the FCF of the company, this should accelerate significantly the deleveraging effort (assuming that the money is put to use to reduce the debt).



I am working through the 4Q report and will be issuing two articles, one focused upon revenue and earnings (focused on stripping out the earnings impact of the impairments to highlight the earnings for the on-going operation while focusing on actual, not adjusted, EBITDA) with a second follow-on article focused on analysis of the cash flow along with an updated cash flow model to reflect expected debt reduction capability for the next five years.

The model will use as a premise a 1% qoq revenue decline, since the existing performance data suggest ever more strongly that this will be the trend actually experienced through this future period.