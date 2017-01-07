Mindbody Rallying To Start 2017

Mindbody($MB) rallied 15.96% in the first week of 2017, hitting an all-time high of $25, before closing at $24.70. The stock is my favorite stock for this year and think it will test, and possibly break, the $35 mark at some point in 2017.

I will have a detailed due diligence post on the stock out at some point in the coming weeks. If you missed it, here is a snippet of my analysis on the 2017 Webinar:

And a visual for the lazy folks:

I think there are quite a few possible forward catalysts on the horizon - the biggest being Google Maps integration. We will also find out the type of impact the recent collaboration with UnderArmour($UA) and their MyFitnessPal has had on Mindbody's($MB) results when they report Q4 earnings sometime at the end of January.

For now, I have locked some of my February $25 calls in on Friday at $1.75 avg. from .60, and will be looking for some later dated strikes in the coming weeks.

Seemed to be quite a bit of supply at $25, so would want to see that area taken out next week, or would think there maybe some consolidation in store before the next leg(with $23 as support):

Happy Trading!

-JB